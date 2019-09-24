Tessa Smith and Zach Wulfekuhle received their crowns Friday, Sept. 20.
Seniors at Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, the pair were named the 2019 homecoming queen and king. Runners-up for the queen title were Ava Aigner, Tegan Amundson and Kaitlyn Wagner. Runners-up for the king title were Carter Lingen, Cole Myers and Gavin Reiland.
Just before 6 p.m. that evening, Richland 44 held a parade through Colfax. Despite dark clouds and a few sprinkles of rain, the parade was viewed by an eager crowd. Sponsored by Richland 44 Dollars for Scholars, the parade was the lead-in for a 6:30 p.m. football match.
The Richland 44 Colts ended up losing, 58-28, against the Spartans of Hope-Page Public Schools, Steele and Cass counties, North Dakota.
Because of the weather, the homecoming game was moved up a half-hour. Wulfekuhle, Lingen, Myers and Reiland are all Colts players, although Reiland was unable to participate due to injury. The females on homecoming court rode alone in the parade. They were driven by Tegan Amundson’s mother, Lisa.
While the athletes took the field, their family members and other community supporters participated in the parade. This year’s floats included salutes to Halloween and the FFA, countless collections of future Richland 44 graduates and a promotion for the upcoming “Cinderella,” opening in November.
Smith and Wulfekuhle received their crowns from the 2018 queen and king, Kennedy Flaa and Parker Crooks. The coronation included the crown-bearers, preschoolers Peter Gauslow and Raegan Muehler.
“It’s been a fun week, a full week,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, Richland 44’s superintendent and high school principal. “I think the Richland 44 spirit has been extremely strong.”
Spirit Week, leading up to the homecoming coronation, had a record number of participants. Gandhi was hopeful the district’s positive, confident spirit would be carried into the homecoming game.
The Richland 44 district includes Richland Elementary in Abercrombie, North Dakota.
“We jumped into the school year really quickly. It’s been so far, so good. We have a new principal at the elementary (Elicia Hofmann) who’s doing great and we’re doing great here. It’s been great having the kids back and jumping into things,” Gandhi said.
Photos from Richland 44 and Wahpeton High School’s homecoming celebrations can be seen at www.wahpetondailynews.com.
