On Oct. 1, the Richland 44 FFA Chapter competed at the District Leadership Conference. The conference was held at North Dakota State College of Science, with hundreds of talented members attending from District 5.
Richland 44 FFA placed fourth as a chapter, and had many students bring home gold awards. The parliamentary procedure team received a gold award for placing third. Chapter Vice President Tessa Smith and Treasurer Kaden Schroder earned gold as officers, with Secretary Hanna Johnson being honored as Secretary of the Day.
Chapter President Kiersten Boehm, Reporter Addie Christensen, and Sentinel Wade Gorder also received silver. Addie Christensen competed in the creed and received a gold award for placing third. Hanna Johnson competed in job interview, and Hannah Malaterre competed in demonstration. They both placed silver.
The chapter had many members competing in the quiz event, a general knowledge test about FFA. Kalie Boehm, Popi Miranowski, Tiana Schroeder, and Allison Heyen received gold for the Greenhand Quiz, with Ella Weinmann and Wade Gorder placing silver. Nick Wulfekuhle, Ryley Flaa, Eric Moen, Logan Freadrich, Otto Dockter, Daniel Clark, and Ryder Knutson placed bronze.
The quiz team of Kiersten Boehm — silver, Emma Heyen — bronze, and Nick Thompson — bronze, placed bronze all together. Congratulations to the members who competed.
