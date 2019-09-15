Richland 44 High School’s homecoming week begins

Eight students are in the running to be the 2019 Richland 44 Homecoming King and Queen. Queen candidates, from front left, are Ava Aigner, Tegan Amundson, Tessa Smith and Kaitlyn Wagner. King candidates, from back left, are Gavin Reiland, Carter Lingen, Cole Myers and Zach Wulfekuhle.

Richland 44 High School, Colfax, North Dakota, is proud to announce its 2019 Homecoming Court.

Queen candidates are Ava Aigner, Tegan Amundson, Tessa Smith and Kaitlyn Wagner. King candidates are Gavin Reiland, Carter Lingen, Cole Myers and Zach Wulfekuhle.

Homecoming week lasts from Monday, Sept. 16-Friday, Sept. 20. It concludes with the 3 p.m. coronation ceremony in the Richland 44 High School gymnasium.

Following coronation, a 6 p.m. homecoming parade will travel through downtown Colfax. Sponsored by Richland 44 Dollars for Scholars, the parade is the lead-in for a 7 p.m. football match. The Richland 44 Colts face the Spartans of Hope-Page Public Schools, Steele and Cass counties, North Dakota.

The week’s sporting events also include:

• Monday, Sept. 16 — junior high volleyball at Kindred, North Dakota; junior high football at Hunter, North Dakota

• Tuesday, Sept. 17 — junior varsity and varsity volleyball at Fairmount, North Dakota; cross country at Casselton, North Dakota

• Thursday, Sept. 19 — powder puff football; junior high volleyball vs. the Northern Cass Jaguars; junior varsity and varsity volleyball vs. the Central Cass Squirrels

In addition to sports, homecoming week allows for school spirit activities. These include daily dress up days, hall decoration and poster-making contests, a Wednesday, Sept. 18 blood drive and game night tailgating to support the high school juniors.

The homecoming dance will be held from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Friday in Richland 44 High School.

