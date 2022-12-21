Richland highway staff ‘busting humps’ amid difficult snow

Richland County, N.D., is part of a region that has experienced Arctic air, below zero temperatures and compacted snow and ice that is currently difficult to fully melt or scrape away from even the busiest roadways. This affects city crews, seen here, and county crews.

 Daily News file photo

Another round of light snow was forecast to move through the Red River Valley region Wednesday, Dec. 21, bringing 1-4 inches of new accumulation.

The National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, stated that blowing and drifting snow is possible in open country along and west of the river valley. This would last from the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22 through the evening of Friday, Dec. 23.



Tags