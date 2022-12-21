Richland highway staff ‘busting humps’ amid difficult snow

Richland County, N.D., is part of a region that has experienced Arctic air, below zero temperatures and compacted snow and ice that is currently difficult to fully melt or scrape away from even the busiest roadways. This affects city crews, seen here, and county crews.
Another round of light snow was forecast to move through the Red River Valley region Wednesday, Dec. 21, bringing 1-4 inches of new accumulation.
The National Weather Service’s office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, stated that blowing and drifting snow is possible in open country along and west of the river valley. This would last from the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22 through the evening of Friday, Dec. 23.
“The period of strongest winds looks to be Friday,” NWS stated. “On the positive side, no new snowfall is expected during this period, so that would not add to the blowing and drifting snow issue. There is still uncertainty in the exact strength of these winds on Friday, so the probability for ground blizzard conditions along and west of the valley remains at about 20%.”
Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler and the Richland County Board of Commissioners discussed the ongoing winter weather when the commissioners met Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Wahpeton. Richland County, North Dakota, is part of a region that has experienced Arctic air, below zero temperatures and compacted snow and ice that is currently difficult to fully melt or scrape away from even the busiest roadways.
“I just want you to know that my guys have been giving the good fight out there,” Sedler said. “I appreciate everything they’ve been doing. This has been a disaster.”
Commissioner Nathan Berseth said the Richland County Highway Department has “busted their humps” in response to winter conditions. He is among the leaders asking for patience and understanding until the worst of the weather subsides and highway workers can make more progress.
“I’ve gotten a couple calls and I’ve said, ‘What do you want them to do?’ They spent the night in the shop, one rode the bumper to get them back four miles (further), another went in the ditch because it’s so slushy,” Berseth said.
Berseth and Sedler agree that most current weather conditions are more commonly seen in March rather than December. Some conditions are common for this time of year, causing potential danger and delays.
“We had two trucks that had to get pulled out of a ditch,” Sedler said. “One was in a ditch all day and the other was in for three-and-a-half hours. When that happens, we have to pull another unit out to help them out. Every hour in a ditch with this kind of snow loses 20 miles of plowing. Yes, we’re not getting there — because we’re pulling ourselves out.”
Unfortunately, once any vehicle is off the road, it’s off the road. The same applies for a car or a snowplow.
“You’ve also got to realize that we plow 650 miles total, one way. We then turn around and plow the other way. That’s 1,300 miles,” Sedler said.
Forecasts as of Wednesday afternoon have double-digit high and low temperatures returning to the Twin Towns Area beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27. The next commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Richland County Courthouse.