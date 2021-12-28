Richland leaders preparing to face Bismarck counterparts in ’22

Editor’s Note: Our coverage of what to look forward to in the new year, 2022, continues with comments from the Richland County Board of Commissioners. Future articles will include information from the city of Wahpeton and the Richland County Highway Department.
Commissioners in Richland County, North Dakota, will face a big challenge in 2022, Rollie Ehlert said. They’ve got to influence the behavior of their state legislative representation.
“We’ve gotten zeroed out on Prairie Dog (revenue in) the last two bienniums, and that’s to a tune of more than $10 million,” Ehlert said Tuesday, Dec. 21. “That’s $10 million that would have gone to our county infrastructure. We’ve gotten $0.”
The unreceived money comes from people including county residents who expect improvements to Richland’s roads, Commissioner Nathan Berseth said. When the state of North Dakota “hoards” the money to balance its budget, he said, it results in counties carrying the burden while roads and bridges remain vulnerable.
“The majority of those funds have always and historically come from the feds or the state. We can’t tax ourselves into providing roads to our county residents. That’s incumbent upon the feds and the state and they continue to siphon that money away from us,” Berseth said.
Richland County’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 funds will only go so far, Ehlert said. They’ll mostly be used for maintenance of existing infrastructure, including 50 miles worth of sealcoating on existing paved roads. Very little actual paving will be done.
County roads connect cities and communities that the commissioners are eager to see be repopulated in 2022.
“We have an opportunity in Richland County,” Berseth said. “We can be on the forefront of creating housing. We don’t have a jobs issue. We have a people issue.”
Berseth expects that funds to increase Richland’s housing stock will have a reinvigorating effect countywide. Doing so would also allow for school districts prosper.
“We are doing this in 2021 and I think we’re only going to accelerate it in 2022 and beyond,” Berseth said.
Prior to their interview, the commissioners approved an updated map of Richland County’s voting precincts. For the 2022 election cycle, including the June 14 North Dakota primary and November 8 county and state elections, Richland County will have 13 precincts. The county previously had 15 precincts.
“The reason for the decrease is that Richland County is now entirely within (state legislative) District 25,” County Auditor and Administrator Sandy Fossum said.
As a public service, Daily News will list the precincts beginning from the northwest as well as cities and communities within their boundaries:
• 2537 — Walcott, plus Barrie, Helendale and Walcott townships
• 2549 — Christine, plus Eagle Township
• 2538 — Colfax, plus Colfax, Nansen, Sheyenne and Viking townships
• 2539 — Abercrombie, plus Abercrombie Township
• 2545 — Barney and Wyndmere, plus Antelope, Barney, Danton, Freeman, Garborg, Homestead, West End and Wyndmere townships
• 2541 — Mooreton, plus Ibsen and Mooreton townships
• 2553 — Dwight, plus Dwight Township and the city of Wahpeton’s 3rd Ward
• 2552 — Wahpeton’s 2nd Ward, plus Center Township
• 2554 — Wahpeton’s 4th Ward
• 2547 — Lidgerwood, plus Duerr, Dexter, Grant, Liberty Grove and Moran townships
• 2548 — Great Bend, Hankinson and Mantador, plus Belford, Brandenburg, Brightwood, Elma, Greendale and Waldo townships
• 2551 — Wahpeton’s 1st Ward, plus Summit Township
• 2546 — Fairmount, plus Devillo, Fairmount and LaMars townships
Commissioners Sid Berg, Berseth and Ehlert have terms expiring in 2022. Berg was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Future commission meetings will include discussion of voting locations.
“Folks need to understand that there are multiple ways to complete their ballots,” Ehlert said. “Everybody’s going to have the opportunity to do a mail-in ballot. Everybody’s going to have the opportunity to complete their ballot and put it into a secure dropbox within this county. At a point down the road, we’ll also establish and finalize actual voting centers. Hopefully that’s going to have a positive impact on voter turnout and we can see another record amount of voter turnout in 2022, even though it’s a midterm election.”
Commissioner Perry Miller is proud of Richland County’s upholding of election integrity, a trend he sees continuing in the next cycle and beyond.
“Our offices have done a great job of keeping our elections secure and accurate. I appreciate that. It’s a genuine concern for me, when you see the integrity of our elections and election system questioned. That is at the foundation of democracy and I think Richland County has done a nice job of securing that,” Miller said.
Commissioner Tim Campbell reminds the public of the continued efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think all of our departments have been affected by it,” he said. “We’re still not back to normal, but I think our services didn’t get busted up too bad. Everyone worked together to make it work. I’m excited that we’ll get back to some kind of a normal situation in 2022, back on our feet and rolling again.”
Campbell reiterated Ehlert’s comments about the importance of securing funding from the North Dakota Legislature.
“We get the pressure put on us. It’s time that we start putting the pressure on them. We have to do that. The residents of our county are expecting us to do that and it’s what we were elected to do,” Campbell said.
There are legislators who listen to county needs, Berseth said. On the whole, though, communication needs to improve and one message needs to be made clear.
“If we want to continue to have our infrastructure allow for a strong, robust economy, we need help from Bismarck,” Berseth said. “Bismarck likes to complain about D.C. We’re sitting here saying that Bismarck is acting the same way. Residents, when they see a county road, think the funding should come from the county, when it’s a partnership. And we get the brunt of it.”
The board of commissioners are next scheduled to meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
