Richland offering COVID-19 booster clinic Thursday in Wahpeton

Booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can be received by appointment this week in Richland County, North Dakota.
The county health department will host a clinic for booster doses only from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Wahpeton Event Center, 995 21st Ave. N. Registration is strongly encouraged.
“Please visit www.ndvax.org, click ‘find a clinic’ and search ‘Richland’ under ‘Search by Name of Location’ to register for this clinic,” the health department stated.
Three-hundred appointment opportunities are being offered and as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, most within the 3 p.m. hour on Thursday have already been reserved.
“We can’t guarantee appointments for walk-ins,” Public Health Director Kayla Carlson said. “If there’s doses available, then yes, you can register on-site. We’re strongly encouraging that you pre-register, especially with this being the first local mass booster clinic.”
The Richland County Health Department provided the eligibility criteria for receiving a Moderna booster:
• it’s been at least six months since you’ve received the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and
• you are either 65 years and older or
• 18 years and older with an underlying health condition or
• 18 years and older and work in a high-risk setting or
• 18 years and older and it has been two months since you received a dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether or not you have an underlying medical condition
While clinic workers will be able to check health department files, people interested in receiving a booster dose are asked to bring their personal COVID-19 vaccination record cards.
“We have had people who forget their card or lose their card. We do our best to accommodate that. (Pre-registration) guarantees you a spot,” Carlson said.
Carlson spoke with the county board of commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 2. While updated COVID-19 numbers from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) were not available at the time of Carlson’s visit, she observed that the county has recently experienced much new and active coronavirus activity.
As of Tuesday, Richland County:
• confirmed 14 new and 51 active COVID-19 cases
• had 32 active cases per 10,000 individuals, a reinfection incidence of 94 per 10,000 recovered cases and a breakthrough incidence of 198 per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals
• had 60.1 percent of eligible residents (8,037 total of 16,177 individuals) complete their primary COVID-19 vaccine series (not including boosters) and 62.8 percent of eligible residents (8,394 total) receive at least one dose of vaccine
While Thursday’s clinic is exclusively for booster doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the health department reminds residents that opportunities are available to receive first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“They can do it here, just not Thursday night,” Carlson said. “Thursday night, we’re strictly doing boosters just because there’s dosage changes (between the initial two doses and the booster) and we don’t want to risk an error.”
Richland County is among the locations waiting for final authorization of COVID-19 vaccinations for youth among ages 5-11. She anticipates that similar to when the vaccine doses were first available locally, it will be a matter of allocations from the state of North Dakota.
Presently, anyone ages 12 and older can receive a non-booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine between 8:30 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the Richland County Health Department, 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton. Forty-four appointment opportunities are being offered. To arrange one, visit www.ndvax.org.
For more information, call the health department at 701-642-7735.
