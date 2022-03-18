Richland officially opposes eminent domain for Summit project

With a 5-0 vote Tuesday, March 15, the Richland County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution officially opposing use of eminent domain by Summit Carbon Solutions within Richland County, North Dakota, for the Midwest Carbon Express carbon capture and storage pipeline.
The resolution was passed following a nearly one-hour meeting in Wahpeton between the commissioners and approximately 50 residents of Richland County. No one from Summit attended. At least one company representative said utilizing eminent domain would be a “last resort,” according to meeting participants.
“All you’re opposing is eminent domain usage,” Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer said. “You’re not opposing the project or private landowners (offering land).”
Eminent domain is when a government or its agent has the right to acquire private property for public use while compensating the property owner. The practice of eminent domain was frequently discussed in Richland County and Wilkin County, Minnesota, in relation to Fargo-Moorhead Diversion flood control project. A settlement that would allow the project to continue was ultimately reached.
Concerns over eminent domain use re-emerged after Midwest Carbon Express was announced. They continued in the wake of recent events like Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., attending the March 2 announcement that Continental Resources, Inc. would commit $250 million over a two-year period to help fund the pipeline.
Unlike the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion, which became known as a “P3,” public-private partnership project, Midwest Carbon Express is currently privately funded.
“We’re saying there’s a 50-50 shot here (that eminent domain would be invoked),” Commissioner Rollie Ehlert said. “But I’ve seen the governor on stage with them.”
Landowner Todd McMichael, who presented before the Richland County commissioners, said he is not opposed to Midwest Carbon Express itself, but any use of eminent domain to further the project. The commissioners have the same attitude. All are aware that any party has the right to let their land be used for the pipeline.
It remains to be seen whether the anti-eminent domain resolution will ultimately matter. Attorney Derrick Braaten, Bismarck, North Dakota, told Forum News Service that the resolution “doesn’t have teeth” to prevent Summit from pursuing eminent domain.
“(Braaten said) that it does send a signal to regulators on the state’s Public Service Commission about local sentiments on the pipeline,” FNS reported. “The Public Service Commission does not directly oversee eminent domain, an issue often settled through the courts in North Dakota.”
Wade Boeshans, Summit’s executive vice president, was unavailable for comment. In December 2021, Boeshans said it was clear to him that most people were not comfortable with the idea of a pipeline but that “the majority of landowners” were willing to work and engage with the company.
“They had 75 percent signage of the ability to do the surveys on land,” McMichael said. “As easements go, they don’t have virtually anything.”
Midwest Carbon Express is expected to be online by fall 2024, the Richland County commissioners learned. The commissioners recommended that cities and townships also adopt their own resolutions opposing use of eminent domain.
“The best thing you can do is come to the table,” Commissioner Sid Berg said. “You’ve done that.”
“Spring work’s going to start any time now, so I needed to get this stuff done before anyone’s sitting on machinery,” McMichael said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.