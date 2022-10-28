Four-hundred twenty-four clients assisted with enrolling in Medicare, resulting in a total savings of more than $233,000.
Twenty-one colonoscopies completed, resulting in 14 individuals having precancerous polyps removed.
Four-hundred sixteen Narcan devices distributed, resulting in three known lifesaving occurrences to date.
The Richland County Health Department, based in Wahpeton, has not stopped providing services to southeastern North Dakota citizens in the last 30 months. As the world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, so did the health department, combining what it was expected to provide with what it learned to provide.
More than 5,000 phone calls and emails were made by the health department since March 2020, monitoring positive COVID-19 cases and their household or close contacts. More than 1,100 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing. More than 7,600 doses of COVID-19 have been administered.
These facts were among the insight shared during a one-hour talk on healthcare. It involved U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., Richland County Public Health Director Kayla Carlson, county health department employees and county Commissioner Tim Campbell, whose portfolio includes the health department. Armstrong, running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Wahpeton on Thursday, Oct. 28.
“When we’re fully staffed, we have a staff of 16,” Carlson said.
“When have you been fully staffed?” Armstrong asked.
“A couple years ago,” estimated Public Health Nurse Carol Lee.
“It’s been a while,” Carlson said. “We’ll get to where we’re just about to be fully staffed and then we’ll get the (resignation) letter. We’ve been kinda riding that rollercoaster. Typically, we’ll have seven nurses. Our other employees are our program coordinators, working with tobacco prevention, health inequities, WIC and things like that.”
Advances in telehealth was a positive byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic. Armstrong said the North Dakota Legislature needs to do a better job of capitalizing on this. State leaders, according to the national leader, also need to be open to interstate opportunities intended to limit any burden placed on local resources.
“It’s the one thing that has happened over the course of COVID that I think is a true positive. Prior to COVID, the health care institutions were like, ‘If you expand telehealth at this massive level, you are going to crumble traditional healthcare works.’ We’ve shown over the last two years that this is not true,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong, responding to an earlier point by Campbell, said he would support funding programs necessary to improve aspects like mental health.
“But I want to fund programs that will work,” Armstrong said. “When we know we can’t fill your regular nursing (staff), try to get enough mental health people in your high school and your college. You can’t find them.”
There are two things that can be done to possibly sold the staffing problem, Armstrong said. On the local level, participation at career days and other events that may influence or inspire youth. On the federal level, backing off on some of the federal requirements for interns under age 18.
“I always use the example of the kid who grew up on a farm and has been fixing Diesel engines his whole life. Now he’s interning at 17 at a construction company and all he’s allowed to do is push a broom. Well, that’s not rewarding for him. He’s been fixing diesel engines since he was 12 years old. We have to figure out a way to get some more of that in and we have to get creative,” Armstrong said.
Campbell, who’s had 22 years as a Richland County commissioner, said he could think of only five political leaders who have visited Wahpeton.
“You’ve been down here twice in the last six months,” Campbell said to Armstrong. “I appreciate that and I thank you. You know who we are. Some people did not.”
The next Richland County Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 in Wahpeton. The U.S. House of Representatives race between incumbent Armstrong and candidate Cara Mund, I-N.D., will be on the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election ballot.