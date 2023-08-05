Richland’s flagship highway shop reopens in Hankinson

Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, center, did the honors when the county’s flagship highway department shop was reopened Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Hankinson, N.D. From left, Beth Tiegs, county Commissioners Tim Campbell, Perry Miller and Rollie Ehlert, Sedler, County Auditor Sandy Fossum, Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Terry Goerger, and DeeAnn Bilben.

For more than two-and-a-half years, the Richland County Highway Department lacked a flagship shop to house its plows and blades. That changed with a triumphant grand reopening Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Hankinson, North Dakota.

The previous lead highway department building was a total loss after a Jan. 18, 2021, fire. Not only was the Hankinson shop devastated in the event, but so was equipment including five plow trucks, three motor graders and a payloader, Daily News previously reported.

Hankinson Community Development Corporation President Nathan Falk, far right, spoke to ceremony participants and the audience about what it means that the highway shop continues to be in Hankinson.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, left, chairman of the Richland County Board, shared his gratitude for County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, right, and his staff maintaining services despite formidable challenges.
Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger, left, chats with Lowell Bladow, right, a former assistant county engineer.
The new county highway shop will hold all of the snowplowing fleet for Richland County, N.D., as well as other vehicles and machinery. The building cost just more than $4 million.
Richland County’s new flagship highway department shop is located not far from downtown Hankinson.
This vehicle didn’t run Tuesday, Aug. 1, but it will be put to use again and again this coming winter.


