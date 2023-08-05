Richland’s flagship highway shop reopens in Hankinson

Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, center, did the honors when the county’s flagship highway department shop was reopened Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Hankinson, N.D. From left, Beth Tiegs, county Commissioners Tim Campbell, Perry Miller and Rollie Ehlert, Sedler, County Auditor Sandy Fossum, Commissioners Nathan Berseth and Terry Goerger, and DeeAnn Bilben.
Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, left, chairman of the Richland County Board, shared his gratitude for County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler, right, and his staff maintaining services despite formidable challenges.
For more than two-and-a-half years, the Richland County Highway Department lacked a flagship shop to house its plows and blades. That changed with a triumphant grand reopening Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Hankinson, North Dakota.
The previous lead highway department building was a total loss after a Jan. 18, 2021, fire. Not only was the Hankinson shop devastated in the event, but so was equipment including five plow trucks, three motor graders and a payloader, Daily News previously reported.
Employees under the supervision of Richland County Highway Engineer Jesse Sedler were relocated to shops in Wahpeton and Colfax, North Dakota. Sedler kept the Richland County Board of Commissioners informed as the slower than expected process of re-establishing a county highway shop was underway.
Challenges ranged from supply chain issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the arduous, all hands on deck responsibility of responding to a Southern Red River Valley winter.
“What a winter,” said Commissioner Rollie Ehlert, chairman of the Richland County Board. “Jesse and his crew were there. When you think of the hours they put in and what they had to deal with, it was incredible. We’re fortunate to have this place back.”
Sedler did the honors of cutting the ribbon to reopen the Richland County Highway Department shop. The building cost slightly more than $4 million, with assistance coming from resources including an insurance settlement and American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.
“This will hold all of our snow fleet,” Sedler said.
Richland County’s highway shop was made possible thanks to firms including Interstate Engineering, Foss Architecture & Interiors, Gast Construction, JPK Engineering and LKA Engineers.
“They were all part of the team,” Sedler said.
One of Richland County’s most prominent teams — Commissioners Ehlert, Nathan Berseth, Tim Campbell, Terry Goerger and Perry Miller — stood with Sedler as he reopened the shop. They were joined by County Auditor Sandy Fossum, Beth Tiegs, DeeAnn Bilben and President Nathan Falk, Hankinson Community Development Corporation, as well as a proud audience.
“We want to thank the elected officials from the county, as well as the administrators and staff — especially the staff, for the services they’ve provided during a most troubling winter,” Falk said. “With all the snow and blowing going on, they were out keeping our roads safe and open so we can continue business. We want to thank you for choosing Hankinson for the location of the new building.”
Campbell also thanked members of the Hankinson community, who “really helped us out when we needed it” during the post-fire storage crisis.
“It’s certainly a relief to see the structure back in place,” Ehlert said prior to the reopening. “Obviously, it was a mad scramble for the entire department that went on for a lot of months. I’m proud of the work that’s been done. I’m proud of the layout. It’s a good looking building and more importantly, it’s fully functional.”
The Richland County Highway Department shop is expected to keep being significant in the city of Hankinson.
“Hankinson’s strong business community can complement your needs and keep you efficient,” Falk said. “Thank you very much for choosing Hankinson. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship.”