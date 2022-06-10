Richland’s legislature, sheriff candidates give final pitches to public

Not all candidates on North Dakota’s primary election ballot will appear on its general election ballot.
The primary election, scheduled for Tuesday, June 14, is the precursor for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. While cities including Wahpeton will conclude their election season Tuesday, Richland County, North Dakota, and state legislative District 25 have months to go until their finale. November’s election will determine a county sheriff, district state senator and two district state representatives. The winners are elected to four-year terms in office.
In two instances on Tuesday’s ballot, three Richland County/District 25 candidates are vying for two spots on the November ballot. Only the two candidates with the most votes are guaranteed to appear on the ballot. Because of this, many candidates are not taking anything for granted.
Daily News reached out to Richland County’s two North Dakota Senate candidates, four state House of Representatives candidates (including three in the same party) and three county sheriff candidates.
District 25’s North Dakota House candidates:
“I would like everybody to vote in the primary,” said incumbent North Dakota state
Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25. “It’s extremely important and I appreciate the vote.”
Schreiber-Beck said she believes herself to be a common sense, data-driven decision maker with the needs of District 25 and the state of North Dakota on her mind. She also referred to herself as a strong supporter of agriculture and education and mentioned her endorsements from North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler.
“I look forward to continuing to provide strong, conservative values and ideas to the North Dakota Legislature on behalf of my constituents,” Jason Heitkamp said.
Before redistricting was approved by the North Dakota Legislature, Heitkamp and fellow state House candidate Kathy Skroch were Republicans serving District 26. He was a state senator and she was a state representative. District 26 included western Richland County, whose voters now are District 25 voters. While District 25 currently includes a portion of Sargent County, North Dakota, generally speaking, the district corresponds to Richland County and vice-versa.
“I am an experienced leader who listens,” Skroch said. “I go all out to meet people, to knock on their doors, introduce myself and create relationships so they’re able to share their concerns and circumstances with me. And I take all of that with me when I go to the legislature.”
Unlike Heitkamp, Schreiber-Beck and Skroch, incumbent state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Democratic-Nonpartisan League-District 25, is currently guaranteed placement on November’s ballot. Mitskog, the district’s only Dem-NPL state House candidate, turned her attention to voting itself.
“I’m hoping for a strong turnout in Tuesday’s primary,” she said.
District 25’s North Dakota Senate candidates:
Jim Dotzenrod is the former District 26 state senator who hopes to serve as District 25’s state senator. A Democratic-Nonpartisan League member and Mitskog’s running mate, Dotzenrod said he’s focusing on local economic growth, infrastructure development and property tax improvement. Like Mitskog, Dotzenrod also talked about the big picture.
“I think there’s reason to be concerned about the status of our democracy,” he said. “It seems to me that people should be paying attention. They should go out and exercise their right to vote. We’ve had the benefit of a great democracy for a long time and it should be a higher priority to keep it.”
The incumbent in District 25’s state Senate race is Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25. Luick, like Dotzenrod, is currently guaranteed placement on November’s ballot.
“I encourage everyone to realize my voting record, my experiences and what I’ve worked on in office,” Luick said. “I would love to see everyone get out and vote. That’s their Constitutional right. If we lose that, we’ve lost everything. Get out and vote.”
Richland County’s sheriff candidates:
Three current sheriff’s deputies are seeking to succeed retiring Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. As mentioned earlier, only two candidates are guaranteed placement on the November election ballot.
“I’m not here to make promises I can’t keep,” Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl said. “I think we have an excellent department. I would put our sheriff’s office against anybody as far as our training goes.”
Ruhl stressed fiscal responsibility, saying the sheriff’s office has to stay within the parameters of its budget.
“It’s taxpayers’ dollars and we can’t always have new toys just to be the cool kids on the block,” he said.
“I, 100 percent, will focus on the safety and security of the citizens of Richland County,” Deputy Blaine O’Hara said.
O’Hara said he would continue to protect youth with methods including lockdown drills and drug education. He also wants to devote “more time, more resources and more training” to improve investigations.
“I’m going to do everything I can to be more proactive in the community, to ensure better investigations and more attention to cases,” O’Hara said.
“I will promote efficiencies in our sheriff’s office to better improve Richland County,” Deputy Jason Weber said.
Weber also seeks to improve communications among the sheriff’s office and with citizens, while also improving the quality of law enforcement.
“The biggest thing is the purchasing and updating of equipment, plus providing training for our officers,” he said. “We want them to do their jobs effectively, efficiently and safely.”
Don’t forget:
In addition to North Dakota Senate, state House and sheriff candidate, Richland County voters will also advance races including:
• county commissioner at large, three seats, four-year term — candidates include incumbents Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert and candidate Terry Goerger; all are currently guaranteed to appear on the November ballot
• county state’s attorney, four-year term — incumbent Megan Kummer is running in an uncontested race
• county official newspaper — incumbent Daily News is in an uncontested race
