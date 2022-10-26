Richland sheriff candidates weigh in on office’s operations

Richland County, North Dakota Deputy Jason Weber listens as Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl speaks at a recent candidate forum in Wahpeton. Ruhl and Weber are each running for a four-year term as Richland County's next sheriff. Each has spoken strongly about the state of the sheriff's office.

 Courtesy American Association of University Women-Wahpeton

Editor’s Note: Richland County, North Dakota, voters will elect a sheriff in less than two weeks. Whether Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl or Deputy Jason Weber should lead the sheriff’s office for the next four years has been publicly questioned, sometimes by the candidates’ opponents themselves. There is also increased attention on the Richland County Sheriff’s Office’s operations. This continues a series of articles.

Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky oversees 36 individuals. The sheriff’s office, based in Wahpeton, includes 13 deputies, 11 employees of the Richland County Jail, 11 Richland County Dispatch employees and himself, Leshovsky said Wednesday, Oct. 19.



Tags