Richland sheriff candidates weigh in on office’s operations

Richland County, North Dakota Deputy Jason Weber listens as Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl speaks at a recent candidate forum in Wahpeton. Ruhl and Weber are each running for a four-year term as Richland County's next sheriff. Each has spoken strongly about the state of the sheriff's office.
Courtesy American Association of University Women-Wahpeton
Editor’s Note: Richland County, North Dakota, voters will elect a sheriff in less than two weeks. Whether Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl or Deputy Jason Weber should lead the sheriff’s office for the next four years has been publicly questioned, sometimes by the candidates’ opponents themselves. There is also increased attention on the Richland County Sheriff’s Office’s operations. This continues a series of articles.
Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky oversees 36 individuals. The sheriff’s office, based in Wahpeton, includes 13 deputies, 11 employees of the Richland County Jail, 11 Richland County Dispatch employees and himself, Leshovsky said Wednesday, Oct. 19.
After more than 18 years in office, Leshovsky will retire as sheriff of Richland County, North Dakota on Jan. 1, 2023. Key elements of being the sheriff include communicating with others, delegating responsibilities and ensuring leadership is effective.
“I pretty much let (department heads) run their show,” Leshovsky said. “I’m not there to micromanage.”
Two high-ranking sheriff’s office employees are running to succeed Leshovsky. Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl faces Deputy Jason Weber, director of the Southeast Multi-County (SEMCA) drug task force. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and either Ruhl or Weber would be elected to a four-year term in office.
Candidate forums and interviews with Daily News have allowed both Ruhl and Weber opportunities to share their platforms. They’ve also weighed in on the state of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, whether responding to or denying each other’s claims.
“The deputies are able to do their reports in the vehicles,” Ruhl said. “They don’t have to come to the office.”
Accidents involving sheriff’s vehicles have affected the office, Ruhl said, but when new vehicles are implemented, computers are included in them.
“The existing vehicles that have computers in them (allow officers to) sit right at the scene and do their reports. This stuff that they can’t do their computer work or programs or whatever in the field is not true,” Ruhl said.
A half-hour of field work often results in 2-3 hours worth of paperwork, Weber said. He spoke about the intended efficiency that would come with remotely completing that paperwork. Progress has been delayed, Weber said.
“Twenty years ago, they were giving grant dollars out to fully fund laptops in our vehicles,” Weber said. “At the time, administration didn’t want computers in the squad cars.”
It takes a forward-thinking individual to look at what Richland County’s needs are what and what they’ll be in the future, Weber said.
“It’s not about waiting for the last minute and (relying on) taxpayer dollars when it could have been done with grant dollars,” he said.
During his interview, Ruhl said he wanted to “set some things straight without throwing mud.”
“I think my opponent … I don’t know if he quite understands how the budget works,” Ruhl said.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is required to adhere to budget requirements, Ruhl said.
“(He doesn’t) deal with the day to day operations,” Ruhl said of Weber. He deals with the drug task force and that’s it. I’ll put our guys against anybody as far as training goes.”
Weber confirmed that SEMCA is composed of four individuals including himself. As SEMCA’s director, Weber is responsible for its grants, its budget and its management of individuals and investigations, he said.
“I’ve been talking with officers in other departments and there are some wedges (from the Richland County Sheriff’s Office) that are created,” Weber said. “It’s either due to lack of calls, lack of supervision on calls or lack of our deputies responding to calls and placing (the calls) on other deputies to respond to calls. There is a lack of knowledge (and training) comes into play.”
According to Weber, complaints have been made, questioning “if we were competent enough to take the calls from other departments.”
“We’re starting to get a reputation that we’re kind of the Barney Fifes out there. It goes back to (needing) to be confident in our jobs, training and equipment to be able to do our jobs effectively.”
Next: Jason Weber’s sheriff campaign and job performance.