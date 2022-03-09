Richland sheriff, Wahpeton mayor praise response to fire, standoff

Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky thanked Wahpeton’s city and law enforcement leaders for their aid with a Tuesday, March 1 fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center and Thursday, March 3 standoff in Fairmount, North Dakota, with the man suspected of arson.
Calling the fire a critical, chaotic incident, Leshovsky said the Wahpeton Fire Department did a fantastic job in preventing escalating damages. Leshovsky’s comments were made during a Monday, March 7 meeting of the Wahpeton City Council.
“Brett (Lambrecht, Wahpeton councilman, Richland County Emergency Manager and firefighter) did just a phenomenal job, working with us, coordinating and organizing things,” Leshovsky said. “We had our jobs to do and they took care of what they needed to do. I can’t give enough praise.”
Adam Prochnow, 25, has been charged with arson following a multi-agency investigation that stated he allegedly placed an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Participating agencies included the Wahpeton Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and national Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The investigation concluded that the IED was intended to cause more damage than occurred. On Thursday, March 3, Prochnow allegedly barricaded himself in a Fairmount home with firearms after setting a garage on fire.
“The use of an IED in Wahpeton resulted in a bomb squad searching the Fairmount home that Prochnow was barricaded in,” Daily News previously reported. “The search turned up small firearms.”
Prochnow, to date, has been charged with one county of class B felony-level arson related to the March 1 incident. Charges related to the March 3 incident have not currently been filed.
“I want to especially thank Chief (Scott) Thorsteinson as well. The police department was involved in this thing from the beginning. They worked hand in hand with my guys as well as state and federal officials,” Leshovsky said.
Leshovsky, retiring this year, spoke proudly of the coordinated effort among law enforcement agencies and how it resulted in a thorough investigation and quick conclusion.
“I’ve been so blessed, over all the years I’ve worked here, to have a very strong relationship with Scott,” Leshovsky said. “The city of Wahpeton has been fantastic. You guys deserve (praise).”
Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale also commented on the events of March 1 and March 3. The fire at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center brings to mind the idea that Wahpeton is not immune from “what are normally considered big city issues,” Dale said.
“From the time I heard the call to the first update I received, I knew this was a serious issue,” Dale said. “There was some concerns about another potential attack on another government building, but I didn’t feel it was right to send someone to City Hall, to be in the line of a potential attack.”
Wahpeton City Hall was locked down on the morning of Wednesday, March 2 to protect city staff, Dale said. Following a meeting between Dale and Thorsteinson, as well as the threat level’s lowering, City Hall was fully reopened.
“I was proud to see the collaboration of multiple agencies during this event and the professionalism in its handling. There was no loss of life, no one was injured and I thank all involved for taking care of the situation. My thoughts go out to the individual involved, as well as his friends and family. I hope he is able to get the help and guidance he needs and is able to recover from this unfortunate event,” Dale said.
Councilman at large Lane Wateland remotely attended the council meeting.
As of press time, there was the possibility of the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee not meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, March 14 due to a lack of new information on agenda items. The city Public Works and Safety Committee is currently scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 21.
