Veterans Day approaches and leading up to local observances on Friday, Nov. 11, the Richland County Board of Commissioners received an update on the county Veterans Service Office.

Veterans Service Officer Mary Vetter spoke before the commissioners Tuesday, Nov. 1. She discussed department operations prior to, during and in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Veterans Service Office is located in the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, Wahpeton.



Tags