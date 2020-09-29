The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation is currently accepting applications from non-profit organizations and community projects in Richland and Wilkin counties for the 2020 grant cycle. All completed applications must be submitted online by October 31, 2020 to be considered for funding. Those wishing to apply may go to www.ndcf.net/richlandwilkin and click on “apply for a grant” to be directed to the online grant portal.
This round of funding comes from the endowed portion of the Foundation, which prioritizes one-time expenditures, such as equipment purchases or capital expenditures. Low priority will be given to those requests seeking funding for general operating. Eligible recipients include any organization recognized under IRS Code 501(c)3 and any unit of government (school, park district, city). Those conducting eligible projects, but lacking the proper tax status may use a fiscal sponsor to submit an application.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation was established in 1985 and has total assets of just under $850,000. The endowment portion of the Foundation makes up nearly $560,000 of the total asset base. The local Advisory Committee uses only income from this portion to make grants to worthy projects and organizations in Richland and Wilkin County, which provides long-term stability in funding. Those currently serving on the Advisory Committee include: Jana Berndt, Chair, John Richman, Diane Cordes, Rick Steckler, Alisa Mitskog, Colette Barton, Ryan Smith, Tara Klostreich, Jennifer Kjar and Sue Moffet.
Questions about the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation may be directed to Jana Berndt at jlberndt@bremer.com.
