Great work from local nonprofit agencies gives the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF) reasons to celebrate and support them, Jana Berndt said Tuesday, June 22 in Wahpeton.
Berndt, RWCF’s chairperson, joined fellow advisory board member Scott Nicholson, in awarding $36,000 to agencies from Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. RWCF’s advisory board recently voted to approve the 10 total grants, which were awarded Tuesday at the Red Door Art Gallery.
“Thank you all. We know you’re carrying out your missions,” Berndt said.
RWCF’s annual fund awarded five grants, for a total of $27,500. Four agencies were honored Tuesday.
Boy Scouts of America will use its grant to provide comprehensive youth development. The award was accepted by District Executive Brenda Thomson.
The Red Door Art Gallery will use its grants for updated security equipment and equipment lease payments. Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard accepted the awards and was joined by Mary Ann Conrad and Dar Irion, vice president and treasurer, respectively, of the gallery board.
Youth in need will continue to receive food from the Richland-Wilkin Backpack Program, whose grant was accepted by Richland Wilkin Food Pantry Coordinator Sharon Bladow.
Rebekah Christensen, director of Richland-Wilkin Kinship, accepted for the organization. Kinship’s operations and activities to benefit youth mentoring will be supported with the award, she said.
Five grants totaling $8,500 were awarded to five agents through RWCF’s endowment fund.
“Thanks to RWCF, Three Rivers Crisis Center can continue to provide no-cost counseling to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and child sexual abuse,” said Susan Rittenour, the center’s executive director, who was unable to accept Three Rivers’ award in person.
Wilkin County’s Someplace Safe crisis center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, received an award to update their security equipment. It was accepted by Crime Victim Advocate Trista Hodges, who reported that Someplace Safe’s number of clients has nearly tripled in the past year.
The Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency (SENDCAA), soon to open an office on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton, received a grant to assist with the rental space. Accepting the award were Self Sufficiency Program Coordinator Sarah Hasbargen and Self Sufficiency Case Manager Bonnie Renschler-Greuel.
Valley Lake Boys Home, Breckenridge, received funding for a summer work program. A representative was unable to attend Tuesday’s ceremony.
“This is kind of a cool one,” Berndt said while presenting a grant to Myrna Ball, Wahpeton.
Ball accepted on behalf of the Headwaters Music Festival and Jam Camp. Returning to the Twin Towns Area from Thursday, July 29-Sunday, Aug. 1, the festival and camp continues the mission of the late Dave Engstrom, Ball’s husband.
“Two days before he passed away, he called me and said, ‘Jana, we’ve got to make sure this keeps going.’ We’re going to do all we can to keep that memory alive,” Berndt said.
Many great committee members and musicians have teamed up for the Headwaters Festival and Jam Camp, Ball said. The camp is open to musicians ages 9 and older, who will play alongside their peers and perform in onstage groups.
“We just need to get our young performers,” Ball said. “Contact Chris DeVries at Wahpeton City Hall to register.”
RWCF was organized in the fall of 1984 to provide funds for the community arts, services for the disadvantaged, historic preservation, youth services, mental and physical health services, parks and community recreation and educational services, grant recipients learned. The community foundation’s purpose is administered through the North Dakota Community Foundation.
“Our purpose is to award grants to initiate worthwhile community and youth projects for which no other funds are available,” Berndt said. “The major objective is to assist in the development of self-help programs in the community.”
RWCF’s next grant recipients will be announced in October. Any agency, including recent award winners, is eligible to apply.
“The average grant is usually between $1,000 and $2,500. There may be special requests that require the board to exceed this amount, but those are awarded on a limited basis,” RWCF stated.
In service to its goal of reaching as many groups as possible that are working towards making the Richland-Wilkin area a better place to live, RWCF has awarded more than $230,000 in nearly 37 years.
“Last year, we assumed work with the annual fund, previously held at the Richland-Wilkin United Way, strengthening the organization and the partnership with nonprofit groups in the two-county area,” RWCF stated. “We now have the capacity to fund through the annual giving fund or the permanent fund, depending on the nature of the grant request.”
Individuals interested in supporting the Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation’s work can donate to either the annual giving fund or the permanent fund by visiting www.ndcg.net/richlandwilkin. More information is available by contacting Berndt at 218-641-2042 or any other advisory group board member.
