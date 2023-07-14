Richland Wilkin Community Foundation awards $43,800

The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s advisory board recently voted to approve the allocation of $43,799.91 among 14 grants.
All of the grants have been awarded to nonprofit agencies in both Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. The foundation’s annual fund provided for six grants, with a grand total of $29,500. The foundation’s endowment fund allowed for eight grants, with a total of $14,299.91.
Chairperson Jana Berndt announced the Southern Red River Valley agencies included in the spring grant round. They and their funded projects are:
• City of Breckenridge, Minnesota — Family Community Center, for summer programming
• Richland-Wilkin Backpack Program, for food for the kids summer program
• Someplace Safe, for a new children’s activity center
• Three Rivers Crisis Center and Kids Konnection, for annual operational funds for their work with domestic violence in the region
• Valley Lake Boys Home, for a technology update
• Walcott Cemetery and Veterans Memorial, for the Veterans Memorial Garden
• Headwaters Music Festival of Wahpeton and Breckenridge, for support with the weekend music festival, taking place July 20-23
• Richland-Wilkin Kinship, for support their program’s operations
• Red Door Art Gallery, for youth summer art classes
• Lakes & Prairies Community Action (CAPLP), for food vouchers to support families in need
• Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry, in support of their new building
• We Care Coalition, to support outreach to families in need
• Chahinkapa Zoo, for education and animal housing
• Fairmount Park Board, for park equipment
• Partners, for a senior foot care clinic
“The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation was organized in the fall of 1984 to provide funds for the community arts, services to the disadvantaged, historic preservation, youth services, mental and physical health services, parks and community recreation, and educational services,” Berndt said.
Tina Stiles accepted on behalf of the Fairmount Park Board, Fairmount, North Dakota.
“We would like to thank the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation for their generous grant toward our three new pieces of playground equipment that will be installed in the fall of 2023,” Stiles said. “This rural area is fortunate to have the RWCF helping these small communities in providing safe playground equipment for our youth.”
The purpose of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation, which is administered through the North Dakota Community Foundation, is to award grants to initiate worthwhile community and youth projects for which no other funds are available.
“Our major objective is to assist in the development of self-help programs in the community,” Berndt said.
Cheryl Anderson accepted on behalf of the Walcott Cemetery and Veterans Memorial, Walcott, North Dakota.
Through the generous support of descendants of people buried in the cemetery and many businesses and organizations, the fundraising goals for perpetual care and the upcoming memorial continue to grow. Anderson is among those feeling honored to have received a Richland Wilkin Community Foundation grant.
“When you think about the size of the two counties and the number of people the Community Foundation serves, we are incredibly thankful for the recognition and dollars received,” Anderson said. “We are grateful for all the support we have received for our initiative to preserve the history of the early settlers of Walcott and to honor the men and women from the northern end of Richland County that served our country.”
In 2020, the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation assumed work with the annual fund previously held at the Richland Wilkin United Way. This strengthened the organization and the partnership with nonprofit groups in the two-county area. The foundation now has the capability to fund through the annual giving fund or the permanent fund, depending on the nature of the grant request.
“The average grant is usually between $1,000 and $2,500,” Berndt said. “There may be special requests that require the board to exceed this amount, but those are awarded on a limited basis. The foundation’s goal is to reach as many groups as possible that are working towards making the Richland-Wilkin area a better place to live. We have awarded more $270,000 since our inception.”
Individuals interested in supporting the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s work can donate to either their annual giving or their permanent fund at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin. For more information, contact Berndt at 701-640-2058 or any board member of the advisory group.