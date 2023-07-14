Richland Wilkin Community Foundation awards $43,800

Richland Wilkin Community Foundation representatives and beneficiaries gathered for the announcement of new funding through grants. A total of 14 grants were given to local nonprofits in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s advisory board recently voted to approve the allocation of $43,799.91 among 14 grants.

All of the grants have been awarded to nonprofit agencies in both Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. The foundation’s annual fund provided for six grants, with a grand total of $29,500. The foundation’s endowment fund allowed for eight grants, with a total of $14,299.91.

Char Schuler, RWCF, with Mandy Steinberger, representing the Family Community Center in Breckenridge, Minn., and Theo Steinberger, 12.
Restoration work continues at the cemetery in Walcott, N.D. Back from left, and seen in fall 2021, supporters Shelly Swandal, Cheryl Anderson, Arnold Jordheim. and Darlan Fatlan. Front, Rodney and Cherie Mathison, Monument Solutions, Hickson, N.D. The Mathisons are with two restored headstones for the late Jensine Gullickson, who died at birth in 1893, and Johan Albert Gullickson, who died before turning two months old in 1892.


