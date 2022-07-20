The advisory board of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation (RWCF) recently voted to approve awarding $45,778 in 14 different grants to nonprofit agencies in Richland and Wilkin counties, North Dakota and Minnesota.
Grants were awarded Tuesday, July 19 in Wahpeton. RWCF’s annual fund awarded eight grants, totaling $35,500, with the endowment fund awarding six grants totaling $10,278. Recipients of the latest grants include:
• Wahpeton Park Board, in support of the Children’s Theatre Program
• Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, for food for the kids summer program
• Someplace Safe, for emergency services for victims of domestic violence
• Wilkin County Agricultural Society, for technology for the upcoming Wilkin County Fair, Aug. 18-21 in Breckenridge, Minnesota
• First Link, for the SafeTALK class
• Three Rivers Crisis Center and Kids Konnection, providing annual operational funds for their work with domestic violence situations in the region
• Valley Lake Boys Home, in support of their programs
• Someplace Safe, to provide security for victims of domestic violence
• Wahpeton-Breckenridge Headwaters Music Festival, in support of the weekend music festival, taking place July 21-24 in Wahpeton and Breckenridge
• Richland Wilkin Kinship, in support of the operations of the program
• Red Door Art Gallery, for summer art classes for youth
• CAPLP — Lakes Prairies Community Action, in support for families in need
• Northern Lights Council of Boy Scouts of America, for youth leadership programming
• Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, in support of their building a new facility to house the food program
“It’s very much appreciated, this fabulous donation. We will use this urgently-needed funding for our expanded facility and the Backpack Program. We are very grateful for the support,” Food Pantry Coordinator Sharon Bladow said.
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation was organized in the fall of 1984 to provide funds for the community arts, services to the disadvantaged, historic preservation, youth services, mental and physical health services, parks and community recreation and educational services, the foundation stated.
Over the years, RWCF has had a purpose of awarding grants to initiate worthwhile community and youth projects for which no other funds are available. The community foundation is administered through the North Dakota Community Foundation.
“Our major objective is to assist in the development of self-help programs in the community,” RWCF stated.
An average grant is between $1,000-$2,500. There may be special requests that require the RWCF board to exceed the standard amount, but those grants are awarded on a limited basis.
“Our goal is to reach as many groups as possible that are working towards making the Richland-Wilkin area a better place to live,” RWCF stated. “We have awarded more than $250,000 since our inception.”
In 2020, RWCF assumed work with the annual fund, previously held at the Richland Wilkin United Way, strengthening the organization and the partnership with nonprofit groups in the two-county area. The foundation now has the capability to fund through the annual giving fund or the permanent fund, depending on the nature of the grant request.
“Individuals interesting in supporting the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation’s work can donate to either our annual giving or our permanent fund at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin,” RWCF stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.