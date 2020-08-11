Richland Wilkin Community Foundation awards grant for farmers market

WAHPETON — The advisory board of the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation recently voted to approve a grant to Lakes and Prairies Community Action Partnership (CAPLP)
The funds are being used to support fees associated with accepting cards from Supporting Wellness at Pantries (SWAP) participants at the Twin Town Farmers Market, a summer marketplace held in Wahpeton.
“For all families currently facing food insecurity, the option of fresh and local produce with matching dollars is an incredible and needed gift,” said Amanda Even, communications coordinator for CAPLP. “With COVID-19, we have had an influx of families who have never received services before and are thankful for providing the hand up and helping people. You are changing lives.”
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation was organized in the fall of 1984 to provide funds for the community arts, services to disadvantaged, historic preservation, youth services, mental and physical health services, parks and community recreation, and educational services.
The purpose of the community foundation, which is administered through the North Dakota Community Foundation, is to award grants to initiate worthwhile community and youth projects for which no other funds are available. The major objective is to assist in the development of self-help programs in the community.
The average grant is usually between$1,000 and $2,500. There may be special requests that require the board to exceed this amount but those are awarded on a limited basis.
The foundation’s goal is to reach as many groups as possible that are working towards making the Richland County, North Dakota-Wilkin County, Minnesota area a better place to live. It has awarded over $230,000 since its inception.
In 2019, the foundation merged with the local United Way, strengthening the organization and the work with nonprofit groups in the two-county area. The foundation now has the capability to fund through the annual giving fund or the permanent fund, depending on the nature of the grant request.
Individuals interested in supporting the Richland-Wilkin Community Foundation’s work can make a donation to either their annual giving or their permanent fund at www.NDCF.net/RichlandWilkin.
For more information, contact Chairperson Jana Berndt at 218-641-2042 or any board member of the advisory group.
