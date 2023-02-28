Richland, Wilkin counties may be blasted by another round of heavy snow
Courtesy NWS

Once again the Twin Towns Area is likely to be struck by heavy snow as meteorologists estimate up to eight inches in Wahpeton. Snowfall may decrease or increase depending on how the weather system shifts.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Richland and Wilkin counties along with neighboring counties like Cass, Clay, Barnes, Sargent and Ransom. This warning will be in place for 24 hours from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.



