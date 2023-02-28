Richland, Wilkin counties may be blasted by another round of heavy snow

Once again the Twin Towns Area is likely to be struck by heavy snow as meteorologists estimate up to eight inches in Wahpeton. Snowfall may decrease or increase depending on how the weather system shifts.
A winter storm warning has been issued for Richland and Wilkin counties along with neighboring counties like Cass, Clay, Barnes, Sargent and Ransom. This warning will be in place for 24 hours from 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 until 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
Snowfall rates are expected to reach more than an inch an hour, creating significant reductions of vision in affected areas. Blowing snow in the evening and overnight hours may create near blizzard conditions in eastern North Dakota into the Red River Valley, according to the Grand Forks National Weather Service.
The highest winds are expected to be recorded Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Southeast North Dakota may see major risk levels between 9 p.m. on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.
Travel may be impacted, so officials recommend caution when traveling. For more information, visit weather.gov/fgf.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.