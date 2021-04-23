Richland Wilkin Food Pantry celebrates community

“I just want to give a shoutout to our whole community, the organizations and people who made this possible,” Sharon Bladow said.
Bladow, coordinator of the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, is among those celebrating the successful conclusion of “Hunger Solution 2021.” The campaign, which lasted from March 1-April 11, included participation from nearly 200 people who donated food and/or money.
A total of 19,108 pounds of food were collected by the pantry, located at 699 Eighth Ave. S. in Wahpeton. A total of $23,758 was raised. Contributions came from throughout the Twin Towns Area, whether on the individual, team or organization level.
Hunger Solution 2021 was held in conjunction with MN FoodShare’s campaign for March. Billed as Minnesota’s largest grassroots food and fund drive, the 40th annual campaign promoted giving to local food shelves. Supporters included the General Mills Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota.
“To date, Minnesota FoodShare has distributed over $18 million to March Campaign participating food shelves via the Minnesota FoodShare FoodFund,” MN FoodShare stated. “One-hundred percent of donations received by Minnesota FoodShare during the March campaign go into the FoodFund and are distributed to participating food shelves.”
MN FoodShare promoted the benefits of donating both food items and money.
“Give more by making a cash donation to your local food shelf. Financial donations go further due to access to food banks and discount purchasing programs, allowing food shelves to purchase items most needed in their community,” MN FoodShare stated.
In addition to its campaigns, MN FoodShare has a mission of addressing the challenges of food insecurity.
“(We) seek to educate the community about food insecurity and encourage legislators and community decision makers to lead a compassionate and objective voice to public policy debates that impact Minnesota families living in poverty,” the organization continued.
Richland Wilkin Food Pantry has a plan to stretch its funds and strengthen their impact.
“We’re continuing to promote healthy eating habits,” Bladow said. “This is the time of year where we’re not always able to get the fresh food in our own area, so we use the money we receive to obtain those needed foods. It continues to make a big difference.”
The combination of personally donated meal items, including canned and boxed goods, as well as items obtained as a result of financial contributions, like fresh produce, allows the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry to extensively serve needs.
“Your contributions and these successful campaigns are why we can spend our money to obtain fresh, healthy food,” Bladow said.
The food pantry is always seeking volunteers. To learn more, email richlandwilkinfoodpantry@outlook.com or call 701-642-1921. Current operating hours are 4-6 p.m. Monday, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.