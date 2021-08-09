Richland-Wilkin included in moderate drought area

A drought is persisting across eastern North Dakota and northwest through west central Minnesota, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota reported.
Moderate drought was occurring in the far southern Red River corridor, including portions of Cass, Richland, Wilkin and Clay counties, Meteorologist Greg Gust wrote. The report, issued Monday, Aug. 9, included data from as recently as the Thursday before.
“Current drought conditions which initially developed late last summer and fall, and which persisted throughout an abnormally dry winter season, have continued to intensify during what has been to date an abnormally dry and warm spring through summer season,” Gust stated.
For much of the Red River Basin, September 2020-July 2021 have been among the top five driest 11 months on record from 1885 onward. Counties in the region have been affected by either exceptional, extreme, severe or moderate drought.
A third of the area has gotten around half of its normal rainfall in the last 30 days, Gust wrote.
“As had been the pattern throughout the spring and summer months, some areas are getting decent showers, but they are not extensive and not sufficient for any area,” he stated. “The exception (is) an occasional gully-washer, (which) occurred north of Larimore, North Dakota, back on July 15.”
Typically with high-intensity rainfall events, more than half of the rainfall runs off the landscape. There is no chance for it to soak into the deep layers of the soil.
Abysmally dry soil strata is another common occurrence with much impact.
“Grasslands continue to show reduced forage and hay production while grain crops exhibit stunted and slowed growth, with frequent periods of wilt under midday heat and moisture deficit stress,” Gust wrote.
The soil moisture ranking has fallen to the lowest first percentile across all of east central North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, and to the lowest second-to-fifth percentiles across southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota.
“Soil moisture anomalies ranged from 120-150 millimeters (5-6 inches) below long-term normals,” Gust wrote.
The forecast continuing into the week of Monday, Aug. 9 sees a continuation of over-hot conditions, Gust stated. Some areas are forecast to experience scattered storms to severe thunderstorms.
“We’re not likely to see widespread wetting to soaking rains over a large area, though,” Gust stated.
Streamflows across eastern North Dakota, as of Aug. 5, 2021, remain at 10-25 percent of their long-term normal amounts for that time of the year.
“Most streamflows in northwest Minnesota are now at 10 percent or less of long-term flows for this time of year,” Gust wrote. “Exceptions are along the middle and lower Sheyenne River and along the Red River of the North, north of Fargo-Moorhead, where mechanical pumping from Devils Lake is sustaining more near to only slightly-below-normal flows.
Warmer than normal temperatures without much increase in precipitation from August-October 2021 could exacerbate current drought conditions, Gust wrote. It can also further diminish streamflows.
More information is available at https://www.weather.gov/fgf/fgdrought. Gust’s next report is expected on or around Friday, Aug. 20.
