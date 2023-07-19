Richland-Wilkin JPA approves loan to aid Wahpeton's Queen Anne

Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority members learned about the work being done to make 804 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, into the home for a family of 10. A JPA loan is earmarked for the restoration of the house’s facade facing Eighth Street North.

 Courtesy Cynthia Lorenzetti/State Historical Society of North Dakota

Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority members voted unanimously Tuesday, July 18 to approve a one-year, $30,000, 1% interest loan for Brock and Cynthia Lorenzetti.

The loan will be used for continue renovations of 804 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton. The Lorenzettis, originally from California and Nebraska, plan to move from Campbell, Minnesota, to Wahpeton’s famous Queen Anne-style house. Earlier in July, the Wahpeton City Council approved designating the house as a project eligible for local Renaissance Zone funds.

Brock and Cynthia Lorenzetti, busy but excited homeowners.


