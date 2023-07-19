Richland-Wilkin JPA approves loan to aid Wahpeton's Queen Anne

Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority members learned about the work being done to make 804 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, into the home for a family of 10. A JPA loan is earmarked for the restoration of the house’s facade facing Eighth Street North.
Courtesy Cynthia Lorenzetti/State Historical Society of North Dakota
Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority members voted unanimously Tuesday, July 18 to approve a one-year, $30,000, 1% interest loan for Brock and Cynthia Lorenzetti.
The loan will be used for continue renovations of 804 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton. The Lorenzettis, originally from California and Nebraska, plan to move from Campbell, Minnesota, to Wahpeton’s famous Queen Anne-style house. Earlier in July, the Wahpeton City Council approved designating the house as a project eligible for local Renaissance Zone funds.
“They are the owners of the famous red house, soon to be the famous blue house,” said Perry Miller, a former Wahpeton councilman and current commissioner for Richland County, North Dakota. “I want to thank you both for buying it and restoring what is a landmark property in town.”
Miller and fellow authority members Nathan Berseth and Dennis Larson learned more about the work being done to make 804 Second Ave. N. into a home for the 10 Lorenzettis. The JPA loan is earmarked for the restoration of the house’s facade facing Eighth Street North.
“When they tore the front porch off, it caused the second floor to fail,” Cynthia Lorenzetti said. “That’s why there’s a hole in the front. Without replacing that porch, pushing the floor up and restoring flat roofing, there will eventually be falling from the house.”
The Lorenzettis shared stories about their renovation experience.
“We’ve opened up walls and found pocket doors hidden. We’ve found that main walls were taken out. We’d like to have it back to the way it was,” Cynthia Lorenzetti said.
Berseth, like Miller, is a commissioner representing Richland County. Like many Southern Red River Valley residents, Berseth’s happy for the Lorenzettis.
“I’m glad you’ve saved your house from a demolition,” he said.
Lyle Hovland was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Like Larson, Hovland is a commissioner representing Wilkin County, Minnesota. The meeting also included legal council Fred Strege and Amy Clark of Smith & Strege Ltd., Wahpeton, and Justin Neppl and Kory Kaste of the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA).
JPA members were reminded that funds from the authority’s settlement with the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority can be used to advance housing within Richland and Wilkin counties. The biggest prohibition for settlement recipients and beneficiaries would be if they attempted to use any money to continue opposition for the F-M Diversion flood mitigation project.
The previous owner of 804 Second Ave. N. “did a lot of damage to the house,” according to Cynthia Lorenzetti. She recounted challenges like the loss of main walls, second floor siding and the original front porch, as well as a “pieced in” kitchen floor and damages to other floors for plumbing modifications. Still, the Lorenzettis and others are excited about revitalizing the historic home.
“We have had people stop by and ask to see how we’re doing,” Cynthia Lorenzetti said. “Once it’s a home again, we’re going to do one public open house. We’ll let everybody stop in and see how it looks. After that, we’re a family and it will be a family home again.”