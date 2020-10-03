Jeff Bass didn’t have a typical desk job as assistant director of Richland-Wilkin Kinship. Whether he was helping plan the annual “Amazing Race” fundraiser event, or teaching children how to ice skate every January, Bass dedicated the last nine years of his life to changing the lives of youths.
Bass spent his childhood in New Rockford, North Dakota, the youngest of three brothers. Bass was always interested in sports –– he can’t pick a favorite between hockey and golf. He grew up with strong family ties, and because of his involvement in sports, he had the additional support of his coaches. In college, Bass initially studied education before switching to banking and finance. Later, he became a Professional Golfer’s Association (PGA) golfer.
When he left the golf industry, he was yearning for something that felt more meaningful. Having always loved working with children, Bass joined Richland-Wilkin Kinship as assistant director nine years ago. Now, Bass and his wife, Andrea, are preparing to move to Jerome, Arizona, to start a business.
Bass and Rebekah Christensen, director of Richland-Wilkin Kinship since 2006, are the only two employees, describing their efforts as a “two-headed monster.” They recruit, hire and match mentors with children in need of support, nicknamed “mentees.”
“I had the realization that not all kids have the support system that I was able to enjoy, and so the opportunity to be a part of something that addresses that need has been very fulfilling,” Bass said.
While he was assistant director for Kinship, Bass also worked for North Dakota State College of Science as a supervisor at the Student Center and an advisor for the Campus Activities Board. His job at the college took away opportunities to be present at activities and events, but Bass tried to remain as active as possible in Kinship.
Bass and Christensen describe themselves as a small town version of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Kinship is a national nonprofit with affiliates in five states, but Richland-Wilkin Kinship is the only affiliate in North Dakota. All of their financial support comes from grants, fundraisers and community support.
“The two things that we always need are M&M’s, mentors and money,” Bass laughed.
Richland-Wilkin Kinship’s primary focus is one-on-one mentoring. However, the program provides additional support through a Teen Life Skills program and activities that mentees and their families can partake in each month.
Two years ago, Kinship also launched a Lunch Buddies program that took a hiatus this year due to COVID-19. The Lunch Buddies program was designed to offer mentoring opportunities to individuals who work full time since it can easily fit into a busy schedule.
County social workers, especially those who work in nearby elementary schools, often refer children in need of support to Kinship. Kinship can accommodate youths ages 5-16, but the program does not age-out anyone. If a mentor and mentee wish to continue their partnership, mentoring can span until high school graduation.
Right now Kinship has 35 matches, Christensen said. The majority of matches “close” when the family moves out of the area, Bass said. Their average length of a match is three and a half years, which Bass and Christensen consider a success. New matches can be made when the program gains new mentors or when a case closes and a current mentor is available to be rematched.
“Mentors repeatedly say, ‘I gain more out of the relationship than what I feel like I gave,’” Bass said.
The hardest part of his job is knowing there are youths in need of support that he can’t help, Bass said. Kinship has a waiting list that Bass and Christensen hope will dwindle if they are able to hire and match more mentors.
Christensen and Bass have an incredible working relationship, and both speak very highly of each other. Bass said there is no better advocate for children than Christensen, and Christensen said Bass has been a huge gift for Kinship. One of Bass’ favorite parts of his job at Kinship was being able to work with Christensen, he said.
“I’ve worked with Jeff now for nine years, and I can truly say he is a man of integrity,” Christensen said. “He’s very humble, kind, caring, compassionate, and he’s just very honest … you know that whatever he does, he does to the best of his ability.”
When Bass is not busy at work, he enjoys spending time at Lake Lida in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, with his wife. This time of year, they get to watch the hills across from the lake turn a vibrant shade of orange as they shed their summer leaves. Empty nesters of a grown son and daughter, the Bass’ are looking forward to moving back to Andrea’s home state and beginning a new chapter, but Kinship will always hold a place in his heart.
“It’s been an extremely rewarding experience for me, and I will miss Kinship greatly,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.