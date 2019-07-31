Richland-Wilkin seeks to join another diversion lawsuit

The Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority, representing Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota, is seeking involvement in additional litigation against the $2.75 billion Fargo-Moorhead Diversion.
On Monday, July 29, the Joint Powers Authority applied to be an intervenor in a case involving the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District and the Diversion Authority. Buffalo-Red River is based in Barnesville, Minnesota.
In June, Buffalo-Red River voted to deny approving a permit for the diversion and to continue contesting the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ permit of the project. The Diversion Authority is appealing Buffalo-Red River’s decision.
“When declaratory relief is sought, all persons shall be made parties who have or claim any interest which would be affected by the declaration,” according to Minnesota statutes.
The Joint Powers Authority is seeking four actions:
• that the court deny the Diversion Authority’s appeal and dismiss its complaint
• that the court find it was not arbitrary, capricious or unreasonable for Buffalo-Red River to deny the permit
• that the court declare that the permit application was not ripe for review; claims are considered “ripe” when a case’s facts become controversial enough for a judge to intercede
• that the court declare the Diversion Authority’s proposal to transfer floodwaters off the North Dakota floodplain “massively” to flood lands in the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District is inconsistent with the district’s plans
“Unwise development of the floodplain can result in urban blight and inability to maintain regional infrastructure,” wrote Gerald W. Von Korff, an attorney for the Joint Powers Authority.
Judge Jay Carlson, Seventh Judicial District, will preside over a hearing on the Joint Powers Authority’s application to intervene. The hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
In June, Diversion Authority Board Chair Mary Scherling said Buffalo-Red River’s decision would not immediately affect the project.
“Construction on the diversion project for this year is moving forward and is not impacted by the actions by the watershed,” Scherling said previously. “The project is still critical to the people of Cass and Clay counties and will get built.”
The Joint Powers Authority has long said it is not opposed to flood protection in the Fargo-Moorhead region. They say the current diversion project is flawed, as are efforts to move it forward.
“Anyone with boots on the ground and a lot of knowledge of this project has trepidation,” Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth said previously. “Yet the Diversion Authority continues to move ahead without performing its due diligence.”
Richland and Wilkin counties have been in litigation against the diversion since 2012. Five years later, the parties included the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority against the Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
