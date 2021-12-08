Nearly 220 employees, staff and supporters of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton and Fargo, came out Friday, Dec. 3 to honor retiring College President Dr. John Richman.
Richman, whose retirement comes at the end of NDSCS’ fall 2021 semester, was treated with a 3 p.m. social hour and 4 p.m. program including a video filled with comments from friends and family. He has spent 42 years in higher education, 35 of which were with NDSCS, Daily News previously reported.
“Thank you for being here today, gathering and being able to help us celebrate John,” Kim Nelson, executive director of NDSCS’ Alumni/Foundation said. “John, the husband; John, the father; the father-in-law, the papa, the coach, the classmate, the colleague, the doctor, the friend, the mentor, the leader, and the list goes on and on. John, today is about you.”
Richman’s guests including those he “loved, influenced, mentored and shared so much with.” A father of two and grandfather of six, the NDSCS alumnus was remembered for his leadership on the football field and the wider campus.
“I’ve been impressed with his visionary and very progressive leadership and how he has moved and evolved the institution to really adapt to the changing times in higher education. He’s really left the college in a good position,” North Dakota Assistant House Leader Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, said in the tribute video.
Following Richman’s retirement, Harvey Link will serve as NDSCS’ interim president. The North Dakota University System previously stated that a permanent president will be selected to assume office by July 2022.
Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck, R-District 25, also saluted Richman.
“You’ve done a tremendous job of service to this community and this college. Thank you,” Schreiber-Beck said.
Many video participants joked about how Richman and his wife, Marcia, will spend his retirement.
“I suspect Marcia will have a regularly scheduled list that he will receive of things to accomplish,” Richland County Commissioner Perry Miller said.
Terry Marohl, chair and associate professor of NDSCS’ diesel technology program, was succinct when he guessed what Richman will do next.
“Anything he wants,” Marohl said.
Marcia Richman, who has spent 47 years with her husband, shared a personal message in the video.
“John, I’m excited for you and I to be together every single day,” she said. “I know the best is yet to come.”
Dr. Jane Vangsness Frisch, NDSCS’ vice president for student affairs and strategy, was among those speaking about Richman’s legacy.
“The impact that John has had on our students, especially those that hear his message when starting their academic journey at NDSCS, is immeasurable,” Vangsness Frisch said. “What is equally as impressive is the connections, partnerships and friendships he has made to advance the mission of the college during his time here at NDSCS.”
Vangsness Frisch said she is “incredibly proud” to call Richman her mentor, friend and fellow student advocate. She summed up his leadership with a quote that some video participants alluded to.
“A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change lives,” Vangsness Frisch said.
Richman’s accolades included an award presented by Vivian Bernotas, his executive assistant. Bernotas was previously jokingly referred to as the real brains of the president’s office, which received hearty applause.
“Retired with distinction? I don’t know if that word’s ever been used with my name,” Richman joked.
Richman also saluted Bernotas, for her friendship and her skill.
“You all can attest, as Jane said, the brains in the president’s office rest in the front office. You all know that. And if you didn’t, once you walked in our office, you soon learned where the brains really were,” he said.
Richman’s journey has been 50 years in the making, he said, when he was a North Dakota State College of Science student.
“I was born in Lebanon, Indiana. And I grew up at NDSCS,” he said.
