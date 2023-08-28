Rick Kropp newest local Dough 4 Joe beneficiary

Rick Kropp, center, was surrounded by family, supporters and Dough 4 Joe riders Saturday, Aug. 26, in Wahpeton. He received a check for $9,000, part of $81,000 raised to benefit those impacted by cancer.
The presentation was a visible moving experience for the Kropp family. From left, Rick, son Charlie, 5, wife Stephanie, and son Cash, 17. Rick was diagnosed with myeloma cancer in May and began chemotherapy.
‘We want to thank everybody for coming,’ Stephanie Kropp said during the presentation at Wahpeton’s Firehouse Pub. ‘We’re very grateful.’ Rick Kropp is the owner of the Number 9 Bar & Grill in Campbell, Minn.
Dough 4 Joe is an annual three-day motorcycle run supporting those impacted by cancer. It has one mission, being an event “Where Friends of Friends Become Family.”
On Saturday, Aug. 26, the family grew larger. This year, the 18th annual Dough 4 Joe raised $81,000, allocated as $9,000 each among nine regional beneficiaries.
“It’s amazing what they do every year for people,” Rick Kropp said. “Stan Johnson called me. I was sitting at home and they told me I was one of this year’s recipients. I was like, ‘Wow. Of all the people that they could choose from, I was picked.’”
Kropp is the owner of the Number 9 Bar & Grill in Campbell, Minnesota. In May, he was diagnosed with myeloma cancer. Kropp immediately started chemotherapy, Daily News previously reported, and has been unable to work since then. The Number 9, site of an Aug. 10 benefit for Kropp, is the family’s primary source of income.
On Saturday, Kropp admitted that he still wasn’t feeling his best.
“Every day’s different,” he said. “Some days are okay. For the most part, I don’t eat much. I’ve lost 30 pounds already. Everything tastes the same. I have to take pills if I do eat, so I don’t get sick.”
The Dough 4 Joe presentation took place shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Firehouse Pub in Wahpeton. Rick and Stephanie Kropp were joined by sons Cash, 17, and Charlie, 5, plus a whole lot of friends.
“We’ve got quite a few people who came with us today and we’ve got a lot more of them who are giving their support,” Stan Johnson said to the Kropps. “It’s amazing. The best part of the whole thing is when we’re doing something like this.”
Stan Johnson was stepfather to Joe Sampson, who was afflicted with several cancerous spinal and brain tumors. The first Dough 4 Joe motorcycle run took place in 2005, Daily News previously reported. Joe Sampson died in May 2008 at age 26, but his spirit lives on.
Dough 4 Joe President Ryan “Rojo” Johnson presented Kropp with his own wooden plaque and the check for $9,000.
“This was a very successful year,” Rojo Johnson said. “It was our largest ever.”
In addition to the Kropps, Dough 4 Joe beneficiaries included Lauren Gregor and her family in Hankinson, North Dakota, plus seven other families in Fargo and the Minnesota cities of Fergus Falls, Clitherall, Evansville and Pelican Rapids.
“It went extremely well,” Rojo Johnson said about the visit to Lauren Gregor and her loved ones. “They were appreciative of and shocked by the amount received.”
Rick and Stephanie Kropp were also visibly moved by the gift he received.
“We want to thank everybody for coming,” she said. “We’re very grateful.”