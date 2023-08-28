Rick Kropp newest local Dough 4 Joe beneficiary

Rick Kropp, center, was surrounded by family, supporters and Dough 4 Joe riders Saturday, Aug. 26, in Wahpeton. He received a check for $9,000, part of $81,000 raised to benefit those impacted by cancer.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Dough 4 Joe is an annual three-day motorcycle run supporting those impacted by cancer. It has one mission, being an event “Where Friends of Friends Become Family.”

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the family grew larger. This year, the 18th annual Dough 4 Joe raised $81,000, allocated as $9,000 each among nine regional beneficiaries.

The presentation was a visible moving experience for the Kropp family. From left, Rick, son Charlie, 5, wife Stephanie, and son Cash, 17. Rick was diagnosed with myeloma cancer in May and began chemotherapy.
‘We want to thank everybody for coming,’ Stephanie Kropp said during the presentation at Wahpeton’s Firehouse Pub. ‘We’re very grateful.’ Rick Kropp is the owner of the Number 9 Bar & Grill in Campbell, Minn.


