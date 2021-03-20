Riding easy

I zipped down Richland County Road 10, the wind my opponent, but as I turned onto County Road 81, it became my teammate. I was on my first bike ride of the new year. It was one of those odd winter days a few weeks back that gave us a taste of spring too early. The air still felt cool, but it was welcome as sweat beaded under my helmet. I glanced back to see my partner, Tris, wheeling along steadily behind me.
I motioned for us to take a break. After chugging some water, we took in our surroundings. It’s easy to get lost in the pavement sliding beneath you and the scenery blurring past you when you’re riding. Now, in a moment of stillness, I looked at a gaggle of geese cautiously looking back at me. As I reached for my camera, they began squawking and retreating nervously. I let them be, without the intrusion of my digital device.
We were detached from the city, though I was reminded of its presence by the cars speeding past and distant smoke plumes melting into the clouds.
I surveyed the empty fields. There were still pockets of snow, foreign looking in the midst of a warm, sunny day. I thought about my first winter in North Dakota. It was a mild one, as the longtime locals keep reminding me. Perhaps Mother Nature thought it best to ease me into a frozen existence.
As we mounted our bikes again, I began to imagine how the fields would look in the summer. I’ve never lived in an area of the country where the cycle of life and death is so blunt. How amazing it must be to watch the ground grow before you in the spring. Then, see great big plants, full of life and height and fullness carpet the land in the summer. Watch it all turn golden in the fall, then flatten again in time for winter.
My thoughts were interrupted by a few bumps in the road. They reminded me of my sore muscles and uncomfortable seat. We had bought mountain bikes. I venture a guess the seats are made this unbearable because you’re supposed to be standing while mountain biking. I take a mental note to look for a wide, foamy cruiser seat on my next shopping trip.
We had set a steep goal of riding to Fort Abercrombie State Historical Site, about a 16-mile ride from Wahpeton. But as our muscles cried and the wind played us in all directions, we determined riding to the fort would stay just a goal for the time being.
A picnic of sandwiches, mango tea, watermelon and cheesecake awaited us and the ride was working up our appetites. After another water break, we decided to ride until we found a nice place to sit.
“A nice place to sit” also turned out to be a lofty goal as the recently-melted snow had turned to ground into muddy mush. We found a patch of grass, scorching away in the sun, and hoped evaporation and infiltration had done their jobs. They hadn’t, at least not very well, but we accepted our fate of wet pants for the ride home.
I am an explorer by heart. I love seeing the differences of new places. I challenge myself to find the beauty in those differences because I may not be able to find them anywhere else.
I may never live in the desert again, where I spent the first 18 years of my life. So, now I think fondly of the arresting sunsets, the monsoons and the resilient critters. I may never live in the temperate rainforests of Washington state again. So, now I celebrate the grey ocean, mossy trees and abundance of coffee shops.
Now, I live in the prairie. So if I leave here, I will remember how the vastness makes me feel small. The array of colors throughout the year make me feel alive. The lack of urban jungles and great twisting buildings and machines makes me feel at peace, if not a little detached.
As I plunged into my strawberry cheesecake slice, I thought of this. I feel so grateful for the opportunity to experience something new … someplace new.
With sore bottoms and full stomachs, Tris and I began the ride back to our apartment. Ranger Rick, our faithful dog, would be waiting for us, probably snoozing on the cool cement of our porch. We passed all the same fields and trees — it’s not hard to remember the trees when there are so few. The sun was beginning to sink, lazily, in the sky. It cast long, brilliant light, so perhaps I was seeing things differently than earlier that day.
“We’re home,” I called back, unsure how I meant it.
“Thankfully!” Tris called back.
