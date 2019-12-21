‘Rise of Skywalker’ doesn’t fall flat

“Just how much do you want to reveal?” I’ll often think while watching a movie.
The question usually applies to the actors, directors and screenwriters. Every so often, I’ll stumble onto a detail that I’m convinced will be key to the movie’s conclusion or point. It can be fun to feel like I’m several steps ahead, but not so much if there’s still an hour left of the movie.
“How much is too much?” can also be turned inward. A movie like “The Rise of Skywalker” has its fair share of plot twists. I hesitate to call any of them surprises, since most can be anticipated by savvy audience members, no matter what level of “Star Wars” fandom they have.
I’m a first-level fan. I’ve never not liked a “Star Wars” movie, but I’ve never really loved them, either. I just can’t get worked up about the franchise’s ebbs and flows since 1977. What I can get worked up about is whether or not a movie works in the moment, something every single “Star Wars” film (yes, even [insert current low-hanging fruit]) has never failed at.
So … how much do I want to reveal?
There’s no Baby Yoda. The movie’s cuteness flag is mostly waved by Babu Frik (voice of Shirley Henderson), a tiny, catlike creature who has the ability to reprogram C-3PO (voice of Anthony Daniels). A couple “porgs” from “The Last Jedi” make a cameo and there’s also the Aki-Aki, a peaceful desert species.
Rey (Daisy Ridley) ends the movie knowing who she is. The same goes for Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).
Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) once again engage in enough heroics to hold the audience’s attention between the Rey and Ren scenes.
A relationship between Finn and Rey is teased, but the filmmakers also test Boyega’s chemistry opposite Naomi Ackie (as Jannah, a new character) and Kelly Marie Tran (as Rose Tico, who gets placed on the back burner pretty hard for this film).
The saga of the “old guard,” including but not limited to Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Luke (Mark Hamill), comes to what feels like a natural conclusion. Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) is back, but I’m ready for Rey and company to stand on their own.
Also in the cast are Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux, Richard E. Grant as General Pryde and Lupita Nyong’o as Maz Kanata. A well-known TV actress makes a cameo as Zorri Bliss, who has a past with Poe.
Simply put, I bought what “The Rise of Skywalker” was selling. I just hope that I won’t end up thinking of it as an impulse buy.
I give “The Rise of Skywalker” my Recommended rating.
