Risk of minor spring flooding in Wahpeton, latest outlook states

Wahpeton is located in a portion of Richland County, North Dakota, with a risk of minor spring flooding, according to the latest outlook from the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota.
The outlook, issued Thursday, Feb. 10, stated that the risk for significant flooding is overall a bit higher than it historically has been this time of year. There was a slight increase of the risk since the last outlook, issued Jan. 27, 2022.
“Minor to moderate flooding is the main threat with some pockets of low end major flooding,” wrote Amanda Lee, a service hydrologist with NWS, and Gregory Gust, NWS warning coordination meteorologist.
Dry and drought conditions which occured in 2021 are considered much improved due to fall precipitation. Soil moisture and base streamflow are considered at near-normal levels, with snowpack and snow water content at near to above-normal levels.
“February climate predictions suggest above normal temperatures with equal chances for below normal, normal or above normal precipitation,” Lee and Gust wrote.
NWS also took a look at the late into early spring for the Red River and Devils Lake basins. Climate predictions for March-May 2022 suggest equal chances for below normal, normal or above normal temperatures and precipitation.
The latest outlook indicated near to above normal runoff is expected, with potential risk of low end major spring flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Between Oct. 1, 2021 and Feb. 8, 2022, approximately 3-6 more inches of precipitation was received in the Red River and Devils Lake basin regions compared to how much was received in that time in 2020-2021.
“Much needed fall rains led to near normal streamflow heading into the freeze-up,” Lee and Gust wrote.
Spring flooding traditionally depends on seven factors: fall moisture, base streamflow, frost depth, winter snow pack, snow water content, spring thaw cycle and heavy spring rains.
Frost depths have been recorded at near to deeper than normal, with an approximate soil frost depth of more than 6 inches but less than a foot in the Wahpeton area.
“Despite the relatively warm start to winter, frost has penetrated fairly deep due to cold January and early February conditions,” Lee and Gust wrote. “(This is) normal to slightly deeper than norm, (with a range of) generally 12-40 inches, not quite as deep in the far southern valley.”
Snow depth and snow water content have been recorded at near to above normal levels, approximately 6-20 inches across the basin for the former and roughly 2-4 inches across the basin for the later.
Looking at mid-February, NWS forecast increased chances for above normal temperatures with equal chances for below normal, normal or above normal precipitation. For early March, the chances for below normal, normal or above normal temperatures and precipitation are currently forecast to be of equal likelihood.
“With near normal temperatures and precipitation through the rest of winter and into spring, moderate to low end major flooding is probable for Fargo-Moorhead,” Lee and Gust wrote. “This is not taking into account precipitation type or melt rate.”
Should conditions be mild and there is little to no additional precipitation through the winter and into spring, minor to moderate flooding would be probable for Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota.
The NWS outlook did not include specific predictions for Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, although a current forecast had the region in an area with a risk of minor flooding.
NWS’ next flood outlooks will be released Thursday, Feb. 24 and Thursday, March 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.