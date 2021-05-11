Risks and rewards

Editor’s note: In April-May we are publishing a four-part series on agriculture and the lifecycle of crops. Each Tuesday edition of Daily News and News Monitor will feature a different part of the growing and harvesting process.
April 27: Part 1 Looks at the seed and planting process at the start of the growing season.
May 4: In Part 2 we feature the growing stage of crops grown in our area.
May 11: Part 3 focuses on harvesting crops and the movement from field to elevator.
May 18: Part 4 takes a look at where the crops grown here end up.
Farming comes with no shortage of risks. With the success of a crop dependent largely on factors outside of a farmer’s control, it can be an uncomfortable enterprise. The success or failures of months worth of growth come to a head during harvest season.
“Everybody plants on the same dates, everybody harvests on the same dates. And what happens in between to your field is completely up to something that's out of your control,” sugar beet farmer Matthew Hasbargen said.
Depending on the crop, harvesting can be family-run and methodical, or it can mean 24-hour work days at the mercy of mother nature. For farmers like Hasbargen, sugar beets fall on the latter end of the scale.
Sugar Beets
Sugar beets are a finicky plant, Hasbargen said. Early October means the beginning of 12-hour shifts for Hasbargen and his brother, Marc, who own the farm. It also means hiring a 20 person crew to help run the operation for 24 hours a day.
Many seasonal sugar beet workers have full-time jobs. They use their vacation time to take off the few weeks in the beginning of October and earn some extra money. The primary responsibility of the hired crew is to drive the beet trucks to piling stations, Hasbargen said.
First, the plants are defoliated in the fields using a topper machine. Next, the beets are lifted from the ground and routed into a truck. A single acre typically yields around 27 tons of beets. Hired drivers then transport the beets to piling stations.
The Hasbargens grow for Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative, Wahpeton. Their fields are mostly located in Wilkin County, Minnesota, so the factory in Wahpeton could be as far as 40 miles away. The eight piling stations help cut transportation time so the harvest process can remain as expedient as possible.
Some of Hasbargen’s favorite shifts are at night, when no one is on the roads and the world has gone quiet.
“You would assume that lifting during the day would be way easier, and actually, because the world is asleep, lifting at night is pretty peaceful,” he said.
Ideally, it should take 10, 24-hour days to harvest their 1,600 acres of sugar beets, Hasbargen said, but that’s almost never the reality.
“There's lots of things that can shut you down. If it's too warm, you get shut down. If it's too cold, you get shut down. If it rains too much, you get shut down. So there's this kind of perfect window of opportunity where the temperatures are correct or favorable and moisture conditions in the fields are favorable,” Hasbargen said.
Below-freezing temperatures can damage the crown of the sugar beet root, and if lifted and put into storage, the beet can spoil and affect an entire pile. If the temperatures get too cold, a farmer must wait for the crowns of the roots to heal before the beets can be harvested, Hasbargen said.
Heat affects harvest differently. While the beets can be lifted in the heat, when put into long-term storage, they begin to “bake,” spoiling the pile. The beginning of October usually has highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s, making it prime harvest weather.
Once a crop is harvested, it can still pose a risk to farmers. A volatile market or a stint of bad weather can spell loss for a farmer. There have been times where the conditions are perfect for harvesting, but the weather changes once the beets are in a piler.
“It can become too warm, and then the piles spoil. And that is a bad day. That’s like the worst case scenario, is you do all the work, get the beets in the pile, then the piles go bad on you,” Hasbargen said.
A lot of science and careful observation goes into preserving a sugar beet pile. Minn-Dak uses infrared drones to fly over beet piles to ensure there are no hot spots. If there are, Minn-Dak may need to ventilate the pile or dig into it to get to the warm beets. The beets need to stay in long-term storage over the winter because it would be impossible for Minn-Dak’s factory to process the massive yields farmers in the Southern Red River Valley produce.
To begin processing sugar beets into white table sugar, the beets are sliced into thin strips, called cossettes. During harvest season, slicing the beets is a 24-7 operation, said Mike Metzger, Minn-Dak vice president of Agriculture and Research.
Once the beets are sliced, the cossettes are placed in a large diffuser where raw juice is extracted. The cossettes are lifted from the bottom to the top of the diffuser, as hot water washes over them. The water absorbs the sugar and the beet pulp is left behind.
Next, the raw sugar juice is mixed with milk of lime and carbon dioxide gas in carbonation tanks. Any non-sugar particles settle to the bottom of the tanks. The remaining juice is filtered, then boiled, creating a syrupy substance. The syrup is filtered and boiled again, forming crystals. The syrup and crystal mixture is spun through a centrifuge, which flings the syrup through screen holes, leaving behind just the crystals.
The crystals are washed and dried, then passed over screens to separate the different sized crystals.
When the factory is running at full capacity, Minn-Dak produces one ton of table sugar every minute, Metzger said.
“That October range for us, that’s our Super Bowl. That’s where we’ve got to get everything in,” he said.
One of the more difficult parts of his job can be managing the stress of the farmers, Metzger said. The beet farmers take on a human resources role, hiring large teams of people to do grueling work, and finding labor can be tough. Minn-Dak also has the authority to shut down a day’s work if it is too hot or too cold, frustrating farmers who have hired a team of people who are only able to work away from their full-time jobs for so long.
Farmers like Hasbargen strive to find teams of people willing to come back year after year. One seasonal worker drives seven hours each fall to work on their farm and has been doing so for the past 20 years. Safety is paramount, especially when workers are weathering 12 hour shifts. A reliable, familiar and experienced team helps mitigate risk.
The co-op and the beet farmers are incentivized to work together, Hasbargen said. The farmers own a certain percentage of the co-op, so if the co-op does badly, the farmer does badly. If the co-op does well, the farmer does well, Hasbargen said.
“It is different because if I'm a corn farmer, however much corn I produce, I take it to the elevator and sell it. Well, that's not how beets work because what we do is we harvest them, and we put them in the same pile as all of our neighbors, we process them all together and then in the end, we'll get paid based on how good the co-op did and how many tons I hauled in,” he said.
Corn and Soybeans
When Lyle Hovland took over his family’s farm in 1964, it was not uncommon to see a couple hundred acre farms. They were subsistence farms, usually involving dairy and livestock. Now, entering into his 55th year of farming, Hovland and his son, Kurt, own a 3,300-acre operation near Rothsay, Minnesota.
“And we still don’t consider ourselves a big farm at all. We’re a family farm,” Hovland said. “... But there are a lot of those that are in the 3,000 area and it seems that you need that to be a viable scale of operations.”
Unlike beet farmers, Hovland’s corn and soybean crops take the most effort to plant. Spring offers a narrow window of opportunity to get the seeds in the ground properly. Harvest season can be intense, but it is nothing compared to a beet farmer.
“Harvest, it’s payday time and you’re going to give it up for that,” Hovland said. “Yeah, it rains a little, so you take a day off and you aren’t harvesting, but you get back to it. Harvest can be pretty much an enjoyable time if it isn't a really muddy fall, that kind of thing.”
There have been years where Hovland has left a corn crop that wasn’t as mature as it should be out in the fields to let “mother nature do the drying.” While it may require more effort later, he at least won’t lose the crop.
A typical harvest day begins by checking his machinery and ensuring everyone knows what they’re doing that day. For soybeans, they begin combining around 9-10 a.m. and go until the soybean stems get too tough from the evening’s humidity.
“If you’ve ever plugged a combine with tough soybean stems, you don’t ever try to do it again,” Hovland laughed.
Hovland runs two combines for soybean harvest and one combine for corn harvest. One acre typically yields 175-180 bushels of corn and 45 bushels of soybeans. Hovland said he can usually finish harvesting in 7-10 days. A grain cart follows the combine, collecting the harvested corn and soybeans. The cart then brings the grain to trucks.
Hovland has his own grain bins on his property where he primarily stores his corn, which goes to Cargill in Wahpeton.
Cargill pays Hovland a premium to store his corn until they need it. Home storage means evading the long lines at elevators and having the ability to sell based on the market, Hovland said. His grain bins can hold around 200,000 bushels, which they usually exceed, so some bushels do still have to be stored in town.
As long as grain bins have air running through them, corn and soybeans can be stored for a while, Hovland said. The industry standard moisture content in a kernel of corn is 15 percent and 13 percent in a soybean.
Hovland said he likes to see his yield gone by June of the year following harvest even though it can store for longer.
“Your commodity is subject to perishing, you know, mold and whatnot, so I rarely carry a crop over,” he said.
Soybeans are more of a cash crop, so it doesn’t make sense to store them and risk the market price falling. Hovland delivers his soybeans to a grain elevator in Barnesville, Minnesota.
Grain elevators buy the commodity from a farmer, then resell it, said George Schuler IV, grain logistics manager for Minn-Kota Ag Products elevator. Minn-Kota Ag typically deals with the export market, loading trains to ship local commodities to the west coast, then overseas. It doesn’t matter which farmer the grain comes from because Minn-Kota Ag pays the farmer directly.
The elevator stores corn, soybeans and wheat, Schuler said. At the Breckenridge location, Minn-Kota can store 2.5 million bushels. Across their five locations, Minn-Kota works with around 500 farmers.
Most product is bought and sold right away, but some of it can be carried over into the next year depending on market conditions, Schuler said. They have farmers like Hovland selling product they have stored in the months after harvest, but by May, Schuler said they are down to their last 15 percent of product.
It’s fairly common for farmers to store their own grain, Hovland and Schuler said. Many farmers try to play the market, and book prices that will keep them solvent. Some years that pays off. Other years, like this year, the corn prices unexpectedly skyrocketed, leaving many farmers regretting when they sold.
With more and more farmers storing their own grain and waiting to book prices, one would think it would flood the market, but this isn’t the case, Hovland said. Between farmers who don’t have their own grain bins and farmers who choose to sell after harvest to get their reward earlier, the market meters out.
“People probably don’t know how much risk is really in what we do,” Schuler said. “We're so subject to all these effects of the markets, like the grain market, the stock market, the world markets, the amount of risk that’s involved in this business, there’s a lot to it.”
Whether it’s a race against time, a race against weather or a race against the market, harvest is a stressful, but ultimately rewarding time of the year. For beet farmers, it’s an exciting and sleepless few weeks where they work in a tight-knit team until the work is done. For corn and soybean farmers, it’s a methodical operation, deeply ingrained in economics.
For any farmer, harvest can either bring a sigh of relief or hope for better luck next year.
“That’s what it gets down to, a lot of it. Just you do the best you can and mother nature will have to supply the final count,” Hovland said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.