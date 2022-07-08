Road work on schedule, Wahpeton manager says

• When will they finish working on 11th Street North off of Dakota Avenue? Are they behind schedule?
• When will they finish working on Fourth Street South off of Dakota Avenue? Are they behind schedule?
• When will I be unable to drive on Sixth Street North between Dakota and Second avenues? Are they behind schedule?
The answers:
• Curbs and gutters are planned to be installed at project sites on Fourth and 11th streets during the week of Monday, July 11, said Kyle Rogahn, an engineering project manager with the city of Wahpeton.
• Concrete paving on the project site at 11th Street North is also planned to take place during the week of Monday, July 11.
• Things are a little more unique for Fourth Street South, Rogahn said. The current plan is to provide a drivable gravel surface at the project site, complete work on a few more streets, and then complete bituminous paving at the project site.
• As for Sixth Street North, street removal at the project site is planned to start Wednesday, July 13.
What is the timetable?
• Each road segment project has an estimated total span of six weeks, Rogahn said. The starting point for Fourth and 11th streets’ work was June 1, when street removals began. On May 31, traffic control was set up at project sites.
• Daily News reminds readers that six weeks from June 1 is July 13. Six weeks from July 13 is August 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.