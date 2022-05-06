Roe v. Wade to be struck down if SCOTUS draft unchanged

On Monday, May 2, a majority draft opinion leaked from the U.S. Supreme Court and was published first in a Politico article. The opinion, written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, implied the court would strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.
This would end nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections and leave the decision to states to make. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives,” Alito wrote in the draft.
The Leak
The majority opinion is still a draft, dated Feb. 10, and will not be official until the court publishes it, most likely in two months, Politico reported. Until the opinion is published, justices have the ability to change their opinions or ruling.
While the decision isn’t final, observers shared their worries and concerns about the ripple effects of the situation. Some are worried about the legitimacy and confidentiality of the Supreme Court after this major leak, and others are worried about what impacts this Supreme Court decision will have nationwide.
“The leak from inside the Supreme Court undermines the legitimacy, confidentiality and independence the court has had for centuries,” stated U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.
“This leak is a seismic and foundational compromise of the independence of the Supreme Court,” stated U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., D-7, which includes Wilkin County, Minnesota. “I have faith that our Supreme Court justices will not bow to intimidation tactics and will adhere to the oath they took upon being sworn in, to 'faithfully and impartially discharge and perform the duties' incumbent upon them under the Constitution.”
While the recent leak is unprecedented in scope, it isn’t the first time information has leaked from the court. In fact, this isn’t even the first leak pertaining to Roe v. Wade. In 1973, a Supreme Court clerk spoke to a Time reporter about the decision, causing the story to come out just hours before the vote was announced to the public.
It is still unknown who leaked the document and their reasoning. Chief Justice John Roberts announced Tuesday, May 3, that the document was authentic and the court would launch an investigation into who leaked it.
“To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts stated. “The work of the court will not be affected in any way.”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., mirrored these remarks in his statement.
“This leak is a serious breach of the Supreme Court’s security and independence, and it should be fully investigated,” Hoeven stated.
While the motive of the leak is unknown as of press time, many theories and speculations have been suggested.
According to New York Times coverage, some think the leaker could be an anti-abortion court employee trying to lock conservative justices into their opinion. Another theory speculates that the leaker is a liberal court employee trying to spark outrage at the idea of the Supreme Court reversing almost five decades of abortion precedence.
Whatever the motive, Supreme Court Marshal Col. Gail A. Curley has been tasked with digging up the truth of the matter.
The Decision’s Impact
After 49 years, the end of federal abortion protections as a result of Roe v. Wade is possible.
While the court’s opinion is still in draft form and most likely won't be published for another two months, many are gearing up for what’s ahead.
This move would put the decision-making back into the hands of states and their elected officials. For some, nothing may change, for others, abortion could become outright illegal.
North Dakota is one of 13 states with trigger laws in place in the chance Roe v. Wade gets overturned. The law approved by North Dakota legislature in 2007 would make providing an abortion a felony, except in the case it would protect the mother.
Both Hoeven and Cramer shared hopeful statements in the anticipation of the decision matching the leaked draft.
“I hope to see the right to life be restored in North Dakota once again in the final decision,” Cramer stated.
“I remain committed to protecting the unborn and if the draft opinion reflects the final decision, it would have my support,” Hoeven stated.
Planned Parenthood does not provide abortion care in North Dakota. Any one seeking reproductive healthcare like abortion is directed to Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo.
“Abortion is still legal in all 50 states, including North Dakota. If you have an appointment at Red River Women’s Clinic, your appointment is safe,” Red River Women’s Clinic stated on their website.
Minnesota’s story is a bit different. There are no trigger laws set in place to prohibit abortions, and Gov. Tim Walz, DFL, has pledged that there will never be an abortion ban in Minnesota under his watch.
“The right to an abortion will be respected in our state as long as I am in office,” Walz said.
However, Walz is up for election this year and the question of what could happen if he isn’t re-elected remains. Some Republican candidates said they are determined, if elected, to target abortion in Minnesota.
There are currently nine Republican candidates running to unseat Walz in the 2022 election.
“I would try to ban abortions … there is no reason for us to be having abortions going on,” candidate Scott Jenson said in an interview.
Candidate Paul Gazelka signaled support for a Texas-style abortion ban. However, he didn’t outright pledge to sign a similar law if it landed on his desk as governor, Star Tribune reported.
“This is just the beginning, and I will keep fighting to ensure Minnesotans continue to have full access to reproductive health care,” Walz stated.
Again, the draft Supreme Court decision leaked Monday is still in its preliminary form and is not final until the court publishes the decision. Abortion is still legal in North Dakota and Minnesota, and will continue to be as long as Roe v. Wade stands.
The U.S. Senate will vote Wednesday to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, U.S. News reported.
The Daily News will update this story as more information is available.
