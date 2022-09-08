Rolling out the red carpet
Breckenridge Elementary students are given the celebrity treatment as they begin their first official day of school. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

After a two-day open house for Breckenridge Elementary students, Principal Corinna Erickson and her teachers rolled out the red carpet for students to mark their first official day. 

Erickson said this would allow the students to have a "softer" start to their school year. 



