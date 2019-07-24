Roof gone, walls to follow

Demolition of the Wahpeton Eagles Club building is expected to be complete by Friday, July 26.
The club, located at 114 Dakota Ave., has been stripped down to its steel framework since Monday, July 8. The roof is mostly gone as of Tuesday, July 23 and the remaining walls are expected to be removed beginning Wednesday, July 24.
Hutterites from Delmont, South Dakota, have been demolishing the longtime downtown Wahpeton building. The Wahpeton Fraternal Order of Eagles received its charter on Dec. 14, 1947.
As of Tuesday, the Eagles do not have a club building. Members agreed to sell the Dakota Ave. building to Simonson Station Stores in October 2018.
The Eagles Club consisted of two steel frameworks. The steel, sides and roof will be re-erected at the Hutterites’ farm site.
Prior to its closing, the Eagles Club building was known throughout Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, as well as communities in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. A benefit held in June 2018, “Oh, For Petey’s Sake,” resulted in controversy. An alleged theft of benefit proceeds became publicly known in October 2018.
Karen Mullin, manager when the benefit was held, appeared Monday, July 22. in Richland County District Court. She is charged with one count of misapplication of entrusted property.
Following construction, the Dakota Avenue property is expected to hold businesses including a renovated Simonson Station Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.