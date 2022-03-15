When Jen Loosmore’s family cat, Cry Baby, went missing from their farm outside of Rosholt, South Dakota, she didn’t expect him to return. Afterall, a lost cat on the prairie doesn’t bode well when eagles and coyotes frequent the area.
Jen’s daughter, Laiken, thought differently. The now 8-year-old held out hope that her beloved black cat would return. Two years, a whole lot of search parties in the woods and one imposter cat later, Laiken was right. The pair were reunited.
Laiken was determined to tell a story of hope and persistence. She wrote a short children’s book and Jen drew and painted illustrations to accompany the story. This year, they self-published “Cry Baby Comes Home,” available on Amazon.
The Loosmores adopted Cry Baby as a kitten. In 2018, the family moved to a farm when he was about 1 year old, Jen said. Tame and affectionate, Cry Baby was often wrapped in blankets which Laiken would carry around the house.
One day, a stray Tom cat showed up to their farm, and the two felines clashed. The Loosmores woke up to find Cry Baby had run away shortly after. Laiken was just 5 years old at the time.
“She was traumatized,” Jen said. “She kept being worried about him and she’d pray at night, and we’d call for him and call for him and call for him, and she’d walk through the trees. She was devastated.”
Jen remembers having “the talk” with Laiken about how Cry Baby may not be coming home. Still, Laiken never gave up hope.
“She was adamant that he was OK and that he would come back someday, and I just left it at that. I didn’t honestly think he’d be back, but she did,” Jen said.
Somewhere in between the two years Cry Baby was gone, the family got a lead from a neighbor. A stray black cat had showed up to their farm a couple miles away from the Loosmore’s farm. Jen said they took home the black cat to see if it was Cry Baby, but she knew immediately it wasn’t.
“(Laiken) wanted it to be him so badly, but it was not. That cat was so wild and scared. You couldn’t even touch him or do anything. He was just terrified,” Jen said. “We finally talked her into letting him go back to the neighbor’s house. So Laiken said, ‘Well, mom, we’ll just have to keep looking for him.’ She still didn’t give up then.”
Hope came in the form of a Facebook post by a Rosholt School District teacher. She shared a photo of a black cat near the school.
“We zoomed in on the picture and Laiken says, ‘Mom! That’s Cry Baby’s nose!’” Jen recalled. “It was 8 o’clock at night on a Thursday, but I said, ‘Well, we gotta go to the school.’”
When they arrived, Laiken began calling for Cry Baby and the stray cat came running up, purring and meowing. They checked for his unique features, like the spot of white on his chest and the nick in his ear.
It was Cry Baby.
Laiken was elated, but nervous. Jen said for a while, Laiken would walk him around the yard on a leash, scared he would run away again. The tom cat had been rehomed, but Jen said they had acquired more animals over the two years Cry Baby was missing and Laiken wanted to be sure he was comfortable with them.
An avid reader, Laiken’s favorite books are true stories with a picture of the protagonist at the end.
“I said one day — and I was kind of joking — ‘Cry Baby’s story would make a good book story’ and she just lit up. She said, ‘Mom, I could be the author and you could be the illustrator. You could put a real picture of me at the end.’ And it went from there,” Jen said.
At the time, Jen expected the picture book to be a family project. It took about a month and a half to write the story, then they talked about what pictures they may want for each page.
“She was kind of a strict little boss because some of the pictures she didn’t like and I had to redo them,” Jen laughed.
It was important to Jen to support Laiken’s dreams, and Laiken had big dreams. She wanted the book to be published.
Jen started looking into publishing companies, finding the cheapest packages cost around $1,000-1,500. She settled on Amazon, which allows authors to self-publish their work for free. The appearance requirements were stringent, though, and Jen said they had to send in three copies of the book before it was finally accepted.
“First they rejected my cover, then they rejected the contents of the book because the page size wasn’t right,” Jen said. “... My third upload to Amazon, they finally approved it.”
Despite the hurdles, Jen said the process was a great way to spend quality time with her daughter, especially amid their busy schedules.
“Cry Baby Comes Home” was published Feb. 28, 2022. Amazon takes out publishing fees from each sale and the book retails at $8.99, so Laiken gets a revenue of around $1.72 for each copy sold, Jen said.
While she was disappointed some of the colors dulled during the printing process, Laiken was thrilled to receive the physical copies of her book. They plan to host a book signing at Rosholt Public Schools Monday, March 21.
“Like I say in the last page, I encourage all parents to help their kids live out their dreams. It helps her see that you can do things that you set your mind to,” Jen said.
