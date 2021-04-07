Rotary blood screenings begin next Monday

The Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge wants community members to guard their health and their wallets.
Beginning Monday, April 12, the Wahpeton Community Center will once again hold local blood screenings. The screenings will be offered from 6-9:30 a.m. daily through Friday, April 16.
A blood screening costs $50, payable through cash or check only. Preregistration is required and can be made by calling 218-643-0123. Fasting is not required.
Participants will receive the TSH thyroid-stimulating hormone test, as well as a screening of their kidney and liver function, cholesterol and blood counts. Pam Erlandson, a Rotary member and community services director of the Red River Human Services Foundation, previously explained the process.
“You’ll come in and receive your test, with your results being mailed the next day,” Erlandson said in 2020. “From there, you can bring the results to your medical provider.”
MedlinePlus.gov further explained the TSH test, as well as how the thyroid functions. A small gland located near the throat, the thyroid produces hormones that regulate how the body uses energy, regulates weight gain or loss, maintains temperature, strengthens muscles and processes mood stimuli.
“High TSH levels can mean your thyroid is not making enough thyroid hormones, a condition called hypothyroidism,” MedlinePlus stated. “Low TSH levels can mean your thyroid is making too much of the hormones, a condition called hyperthyroidism.”
Through the years, Rotary has been proud of not only helping Red River Valley residents save money, but also receive facts they can share with medical providers.
“We’re able to provide continuous information and awareness,” Erlandson said previously.
Participants are required to follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Community blood screenings are offered through the Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge, Essentia and Sanford clinics and CHI St. Francis.
The Wahpeton Community Center is located at 304 Fifth St. S. in Wahpeton.
