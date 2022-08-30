Rothsay child care provider receives Parent Aware Rating

Tiny Tigers, Rothsay, Minnesota, have volunteered to shoot higher than basic health and safety requirements to provide top-tier support to children’s development. Receiving this rating from Parent Aware shows these early childhood educators’ drive to give these children the best starts in life.
“These early childhood educators have gone above and beyond to provide quality care for the children and families in their programs,” stated Marianne Smith, professional development advisor for Northwest Child Care Aware District.
Most licensed child care providers are eligible for this program, where they will receive coaching, grants and the ability to accept Early Learning Scholarships.
Applications for the January 2023 Parent Aware cohort are open now. This voluntary quality rating system has no fee for participating early childhood educators.
Those providers choosing to participate will get anywhere from six to 15 hours of training, and be certified for two years. Once rated, providers can receive grants between $1,500-4,000 to assist in their services.
“I would like to thank all the early childhood educators I worked with in the past cohort and congratulations to those programs that have received a Parent Aware Star Rating,” Parent Aware Quality Coach Cherie Gehrig-Ulmer said. “Thank you to your dedication to children and families within your communities; they could not do this without you.”
For more information on this program contact Alicia Bauman at 218-979-0783.
