Rothsay child care provider receives Parent Aware Rating
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Tiny Tigers, Rothsay, Minnesota, have volunteered to shoot higher than basic health and safety requirements to provide top-tier support to children’s development. Receiving this rating from Parent Aware shows these early childhood educators’ drive to give these children the best starts in life.

“These early childhood educators have gone above and beyond to provide quality care for the children and families in their programs,” stated Marianne Smith, professional development advisor for Northwest Child Care Aware District.



