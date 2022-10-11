Rothsay City Council candidates gather for moderated forum
Buy Now

In the Wednesday, Oct. 5 Rothsay City Council forum, the six candidates fielded questions aimed at introducing them to voters. From left to right: Heather Weber, Nathan Ziegler, Shane Balken, DJ Holland, Daryl Schleeter and Darrell 'Tolly' Tollefson. 

 Colton Rasanen-Fryar • Daily News

Editor’s note: A full video of the nearly-one-hour forum was live-streamed and is available on the city of Rothsay Facebook page. Questions and answers below are paraphrased for brevity and print space.

Six candidates currently vie for three open Rothsay City Council seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Two seats are for regular four-year terms and the third is a two-year seat filling the vacancy of Wilkin County Sheriff and candidate Tony Harris.



Tags

Load comments