Rothsay City Council candidates gather for moderated forum

In the Wednesday, Oct. 5 Rothsay City Council forum, the six candidates fielded questions aimed at introducing them to voters. From left to right: Heather Weber, Nathan Ziegler, Shane Balken, DJ Holland, Daryl Schleeter and Darrell 'Tolly' Tollefson.
Editor’s note: A full video of the nearly-one-hour forum was live-streamed and is available on the city of Rothsay Facebook page. Questions and answers below are paraphrased for brevity and print space.
Six candidates currently vie for three open Rothsay City Council seats in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. Two seats are for regular four-year terms and the third is a two-year seat filling the vacancy of Wilkin County Sheriff and candidate Tony Harris.
Incumbents Darrell “Tolly” Tollefson and Daryl Schleeter look to defend their spots on the council against previous council member Shane Balken and newcomer Nathan Ziegler. The vacant two-year spot is between newer Rothsay resident Heather Weber and DJ Holland who was appointed to fill the seat he is running for.
Each candidate fielded questions from a moderator in a Wednesday, Oct. 5 candidate forum. Former Rothsay mayor and city council member Chris Buckingham was the moderator for the night, touting his experience as he asked incumbents and council hopefuls a handful of his own and submitted questions.
All — What do you appreciate most about Rothsay?
Most answers for this question followed the same path — Rothsay is like one big family. Each candidate pointed towards the close-knit community that resides in Rothsay as one of their favorite parts of the city.
Balken, Weber, Ziegler — Have you attended any recent city council meetings?
Neither Ziegler nor Balken have had the opportunity to attend any city council meetings recently. Weber said she has had the opportunity to attend the previous few meetings.
Holland, Weber, Ziegler — What is one thing you expect to learn if elected?
All three newcomers indicated that they expected to learn about the city’s budget if elected.
Balken, Schleeter, Tollefson — What is one thing you did not expect when elected?
As with the previous question, each candidate with city council experience said the budget was one of the biggest surprises to them. The work that goes into it was made apparent to them once elected.
Weber, Ziegler — What is one perspective you bring to the table?
Both candidates said they would bring a fresh perspective to the table. Both have some type of governmental experience which they feel would be helpful. Weber also said she hoped to bring a newer-resident point of view to the council.
All — If not elected, what commitment will you make to the city?
Again, each answer from the candidates were very similar. None of them said they would just disappear if not elected. The consensus of the group was that they all cared about the city and would continue to work to make it a better place if possible.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.