Rothsay City Council member seeks re-election
Daryl Schleeter

First appointed to the Rothsay City Council in 2017, Daryl Schleeter has served the city for five years now and looks to make it nine in the upcoming election. Schleeter grew up in Rothsay, Minnesota, and in addition to his governmental work he has been a part of the Rothsay Fire Department since 2015.

Schleeter is running to continue trying to help out the people of Rothsay and bring a different perspective to the table.



