Rothsay City Council member seeks re-election

First appointed to the Rothsay City Council in 2017, Daryl Schleeter has served the city for five years now and looks to make it nine in the upcoming election. Schleeter grew up in Rothsay, Minnesota, and in addition to his governmental work he has been a part of the Rothsay Fire Department since 2015.
Schleeter is running to continue trying to help out the people of Rothsay and bring a different perspective to the table.
“I’m the youngest member of the city council,” Schleeter explained. “While I’m not necessarily young by any standard, I still bring a different perspective to the table.”
One of his main goals in city government is to cut back on spending as much as humanly possible. Schleeter said his experience on the council for the past five years puts him in the best position to understand the city’s budgets and where cuts can be made.
“I want to figure out ways to make spending cuts where we can,” he said. “I’ve found out that it’s not the easiest thing as there are always places to add spending.”
Among cuts in spending, Schleeter hopes to lower taxes for Rothsay citizens to the best of the council’s ability. If re-elected he would push further for his constituents.
Schleeter will find his name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with incumbent Darrell Tollefson, previous Rothsay City Council member Shane Balken and newcomer Nathan Ziegler. This election is for the two four-year city council positions.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
