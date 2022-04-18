On Friday, April 8, 2022, the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Rothsay, Minnesota, for a reported assault. Two deputies arrived to the scene where they found two women assaulted and the defendant barricaded in his bedroom, a criminal complaint states.
Brandon Lee Stanley, 28, was arrested on one charge of domestic assault and one charge of fifth-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, he pushed one victim to the floor and punched her in the face. When the second victim came to protect the first victim he began to focus his assault on her. He hit her and when she fell to the ground he kicked her in the head twice, the complaint states.
Afterwards, Stanley went to his bedroom and began destroying his belongings and then barricaded the door. When the deputies arrived they gained access to the bedroom and placed him under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
He was transported to Wilkin County Jail where he currently resides. Jail staff took a breath test from Stanley and found he had an alcohol concentration of 0.215.
Stanley has at least six qualified domestic violence-related offense convictions in the past 10 years, three of which were felonies. In July 2020, he was convicted in Otter Tail County District Court and in November 2019, he was convicted in Scott County District Court.
Stanley is scheduled to make his first appearance in Wilkin County District Court Monday, April 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.