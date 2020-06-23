A Rothsay, Minnesota woman is facing two felony and one misdemeanor charges in Wilkin County.
Sarah Ashley Butler, 32, is being charged by the Wilkin County Court District relating to an incident that occurred in February 2020. Butler is being charged with exposing a child to meth and for the possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, the specific charges that Butler faces are as follows:
• Count 1: Felony, caused or permitted a child to be exposed to meth
• Count 2: Felony, possessed one or more mixtures containing a controlled substance, namely, meth
• Count 3: Misdemeanor, possessed drug paraphernalia
Based on a criminal complaint, Butler was pulled over with one of her children in the vehicle during a traffic stop by a Wilkin County Sheriff’s deputy in Rothsay. The deputy claimed to observe a butane lighter in Butler’s purse and said to have known she was routinely associated with methamphetamine users. Additionally, the report states Butler allegedly had dilated pupils that did not react to the deputy’s flashlight and was speaking slowly.
According to the complaint, as the deputy was walking to the law enforcement vehicle to retrieve a certified narcotics-sniffing canine, the deputy allegedly observed Butler moving in the vehicle and believed it was her transferring drugs. Eventually, she handed over a pipe to the deputy.
After she was detained, law enforcement officers discovered a large sum of cash, 0.9 grams of meth in a bindle and 0.6 grams of meth in a baggie, the criminal complaint states.
Butler has a hearing at the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge scheduled for Friday, July 17.
She was recently sentenced for 90 days, with credit for two days served, on Thursday, June 18 for a previous crime she was charged with in October 2019. She will be required to serve the remaining 88 days if she does not follow all of her probationary requirements.
Butler was initially charged with three misdemeanors including disorderly conduct, domestic assault and fourth-degree intentional damage to property. Two of the misdemeanors were dismissed and she was ultimately convicted of damage to property.
