RRASC proud of Smoker’s ‘phenomenal success’

The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) is declaring the 33rd annual Sportsmen’s Smoker a phenomenal success.
Held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Smoker resulted in a packed house at the Wahpeton Community Center. It was not long before there were only a few open chairs.
“Once the doors opened, the games, raffles and boards were enjoyed by the numerous guests in attendance,” Club President Greg Gerou said. “Many of them sold out in a very short time.”
The early part of the Smoker included 10 meat raffles, with each round having three winners. Each ticket was sold for $1. For that $1, a guest could have ended up a first choice winner, receiving the option of either 10 pounds of pork ribs, five pounds of bacon or two full pork loins. The second choice winner got to decide between the remaining prize packages and the third choice winner received the last prize package.
“Next came the season opener raffle, giving the guests their first chance at winning a quality rifle package. From the ticket sales, the early bird drawing gave the winner a Winchester SXP 12-gauge shotgun,” Gerou said.
From there, guests could take part in the personal protection board game, which gave the winner the choice of a Canik handgun package in either black or brown colors.
Individuals who won firearms were escorted to the northwest room of the Wahpeton Community Center. There, Dave Pauly of Western Machining & Engineering conducted the required Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) background checks and registration.
“Firearms did not leave the building without a successful completion of this registration,” Gerou said.
Three shotguns that could be used by youth were given away during the evening. They included a Mossberg model 20-gauge in camouflage, donated by Belmore & Sons, with audience members Dean and Trudy Bellmore recognized.
“All young hunters that participated in our fall goose, waterfowl and pheasant hunts were in the drawing for the first gun,” Gerou said.
The second shotgun’s eligible recipients included all the hunters who participated in RRASC’s youth pheasant hunt. The item was a Winchester SXP Hunter, a 20-gauge. It was donated by Mark Althoff and Korey Skovholt. Both men were recognized and Althoff received the recognition in person.
Finally, a Tristar 410 hunter was donated by Chuck and Cheri Haus and Clint and Cindy Arndt, who were all in attendance and received recognition. The gun, which came with a quality soft-sided case provided by Post Hardware of Hankinson, North Dakota, was available to all youth hunters who participated in recent pheasant hunts. This includes hunts offered by RRASC and the Richland County Wildlife Club, Hankinson.
“Congratulations to the winners,” Gerou said. “Since the recipients were under the age of 18, their parents went through the FFL background checks and registration on their behalf.”
Sportsmen’s Smoker guests, who bought event tickets to support RRASC, were treated to a fun night including wild game stew, wild game chili, meat and cheese trays and other goodies.
“The remainder of the night was filled with more winners. We had multiple gun boards, an ice fishing equipment board, a spin the wheel game, a dice game, a cartridge game, multiple Joker’s Wild raffles, a mystery gun raffle and Plinko,” Gerou said.
RRASC’s general raffle included 160 items, followed by a ladies’ raffle including 30 items. Prizes for both raffles included firearms. There were also a party coolers raffle, resulting in two separate winners taking home a high end cooler and its contents, plus a Chahinkapa Zoo-themed raffle.
“We were dedicated to supporting the zoo and ensuring our commitment to our zoo partner,” Gerou said. “Our first Joker’s Wild raffle was very special this year. The top prize was a Christensen Arms Mesa rifle package, including a Vortex scope and bipod. It was donated by T&G Sanitation of Hankinson.”
The Smoker included recognition of RRASC’s many local partners including Chahinkapa Zoo, the Richland County Wildlife Club, the Richland Renegade Toms, a chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation based out of Mooreton, North Dakota, T&G Sanitation and the North Dakota Wildlife Federation of Bismarck, North Dakota.
“We also recognized the Southeast North Dakota Community Action Partners, based out of Fargo, which helps us with the Sportsmen Against Hunger program. We’re able to provide wild game meat to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry,” Gerou said.
For 2022, RRASC initiated a sponsorship program. Donors received memberships in the club, Smoker tickets and a ticket package towards the general raffle. This year included 17 sponsors and Gerou said the club is especially grateful for the support.
“A big thank you goes out to everyone who helped with the Smoker, purchased tickets, joined us for a fun evening and played the many raffles and games,” Gerou said. “The successful Smoker gives RRASC a solid financial base to continue or work of providing quality outdoor experiences for this area’s young people.”