RRASC proud of Smoker’s ‘phenomenal success’

Held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the 33rd annual Sportsmen's Smoker resulted in a packed house at the Wahpeton Community Center. It was not long before there were only a few open chairs. The event benefited the Red River Area Sportsmen's Club.

 Courtesy Greg Gerou

The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) is declaring the 33rd annual Sportsmen’s Smoker a phenomenal success.

Held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Smoker resulted in a packed house at the Wahpeton Community Center. It was not long before there were only a few open chairs.

Abby and Kailyn Carlson had a great time interacting with Sportsmen's Smoker guests.


