Rubble being cleared from armory site

Little of 120 Sixth St. N., Wahpeton, was still standing by mid-afternoon Tuesday, June 23.
Partially framed by a few intact bricks was a pile of rubble being cleared from the scene. Rachel Contracting, St. Michael, Minnesota, has been demolishing and clearing the site of the more than 100-year-old building since Monday, June 15. As of Tuesday evening, contractors were tearing down the site's former lower level.
A former National Guard armory and Knights of Columbus hall, 120 Sixth St. N. is being demolished because it was declared unsafe. The building previously housed Company I, 164th Infantry of the First North Dakota Dakota National Guard.
Incoming Wahpeton Councilman Jason Goltz, a North Dakota Army National Guard veteran, shared resources about Company I's early history.
Organized in May 1897, the company had soldiers who fought in the Spanish-American War of 1898 and the subsequent Philippine-American War of 1899-1902. The state of North Dakota chronicled the story of Company I and other regiments from the late 1800s.
“The 1st North Dakota Volunteer Infantry Regiment was mustered into the federal service at Fargo between May 13-16, 1898,” the state reported. “At the time of mustering in, the regiment consisted of 27 officers and 658 enlisted men.”
From Fargo, the regiment traveled to San Francisco. On June 28, Company H boarded transports bound for Manilla, the Philippine Islands.
“In the spring of 1899, the 1st North Dakota Infantry was part of an expedition to clean out insurgent strongholds north of Manilla,” according to the U.S. National Guard.
William Henry Young, a civilian from Vermont, organized an elite scouting and reconnaissance force. It included 16 North Dakotans, with four men from the 1st North Dakota Infantry. The “Young Scouts” became known for bearing the brunt of advances, maintaining contact with the enemy and charging against bands of insurgents.
Two notable events occurred on May 13 and May 16, 1899. The first involved a reconnaissance party charging a band of approximately 300 insurgents. The second involved the saving of a bridge set on fire by insurgents.
During the encounter with the 300 insurgents, Young was seriously wounded. He would end up dying from what is now considered tetanus.
“Fourteen Guardsmen were awarded the Medal of Honor during the first year of the Philippine Insurrection,” the National Guard wrote. “Of that 14, 10 were members of Young’s Scouts (and) seven men were from the 1st North Dakota.”
Medal of Honor recipients included Otto Boehler, a German immigrant who would die in October 1910. Boehler is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
The 1st North Dakota Volunteer Infantry Regiment would be mustered out of service on Sept. 25, 1899 in San Francisco. By that point, it consisted of 31 officers and 507 enlisted men.
“The regiment had six enlisted men killed in action and one man who later died of his wounds. In addition, nine men died from disease, one man drowned and one man was killed in an accident. One officer was wounded in action as were 13 enlisted men. Eighteen men were discharged on disability. The regiment suffered no desertions,” the National Guard wrote.
While Wahpeton’s former armory continues to be demolished, the company established in the 1890s endures.
“Today, the 1st North Dakota is perpetuated by the 164th Engineer Group and the 141st Engineer Battalion North Dakota Army National Guard,” the state of North Dakota wrote.
Do you have stories and photos of events at the former armory and hall? If so, send them to franks@wahpetondailynews.com and they could end up in a future article.
Demolition of 120 Sixth St. N. is expected to be fully completed, including site clearance, by mid-July. Daily News will continue to follow its progress.
