Ruhl elected Richland sheriff, Luick re-elected D25 senator

 Daily News file photo

Richland County Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl received nearly 62% of the vote in the North Dakota county’s sheriff election according to results reported shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

While election results will not become official until Monday, Nov. 21, Ruhl’s 3,479 votes gave him a sizable advantage over Deputy Jason Weber. Ruhl and Weber each sought a four-year term as the successor to outgoing Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, whose retirement is effective as year’s end. The sheriff’s position is nonpartisan.



