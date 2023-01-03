Ruhl sworn in as Richland sheriff
Buy Now

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl, right, had his badge pinned on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by former Sheriff Larry Leshovsky. The badge, Leshovsky said, has been passed down in the sheriff's office since the 1960s.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Family and supporters of Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruhl filled the county courthouse’s Commissioners Room Tuesday, Jan. 3. They were on hand to watch Ruhl get sworn into office by Judge Bradley Cruff.

Ruhl, formerly chief deputy of Richland County, North Dakota, was elected to a four-year term in office in November 2022. Having received nearly 62% of the vote, Ruhl succeeds now-former Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, who is retired.

Ruhl sworn in as Richland sheriff
Buy Now

Richland County State's Attorney Megan Kummer, right, took her oath from Judge Bradley Cruff.
Ruhl sworn in as Richland sheriff
Buy Now

Sheriff Ruhl, a resident of Fairmount, N.D., had a crowd of loved ones including his wife, children and grandchildren at his swearing-in.
Ruhl sworn in as Richland sheriff
Buy Now

'It was great to work under (Leshovsky). We’re going to continue on the great work that he’s done with the sheriff’s office,' Ruhl said Tuesday.


Tags