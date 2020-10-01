Run away Breckenridge teen found safe, uninjured

Teenager Maksim England, 13, Breckenridge, Minnesota, was found uninjured at 11:28 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, according to a press release from Breckenridge Police Department. Police Chief Kris Karlgaard stated he cannot release any further details of the case at the present.
Karlgaard is thankful for the amount of support and tips the police department received from the community, and for the many hours that were put into the investigation, he wrote.
The investigation was a joint effort among the Breckenridge Police Department, Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) Drug Task Force, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Wahpeton Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Office.
“Thank you to everyone who helped us find him,” Karlgaard wrote.
