Running not for results, but achievements

Rob Burgr goes for a jog outside the Daily News and News Monitor office. The 45-year-old Wahpeton man is a veteran of ultramarathons including the Black Hills, Superior Sawtooth and Leadville Trail runs. All required him to persevere against unique weather, terrain and environment experiences while completing 100-mile journeys.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Half the time that Rob Burgr goes for a run, it isn’t because he wants to.

Burgr, 45, is a husband and father of two. A production supervisor at Cargill in Wahpeton, he has lived in the Twin Towns Area since 2006. Originally from southeastern Minnesota, Burgr played football and ran track during his high school days. He began taking part in triathlons about seven years ago, ultimately teaching himself “how to truly swim.” None of that exactly prepared him for his current running experiences.

Some things just cannot be experienced while sitting and having a beer with friends. Even if it means physical endurance, and having to spend some time away from one's wife and daughters, or putting off housework, or spending time working remotely as part one's longtime job.
The medal is impressive, but the belt buckles are the real status symbol.