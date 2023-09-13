Running not for results, but achievements

Half the time that Rob Burgr goes for a run, it isn’t because he wants to.
Burgr, 45, is a husband and father of two. A production supervisor at Cargill in Wahpeton, he has lived in the Twin Towns Area since 2006. Originally from southeastern Minnesota, Burgr played football and ran track during his high school days. He began taking part in triathlons about seven years ago, ultimately teaching himself “how to truly swim.” None of that exactly prepared him for his current running experiences.
“It’s just good to try to push yourself to see what you can achieve,” Burgr said about taking part in the Black Hills 100, Superior Sawtooth 100 and Leadville Trail 100 ultramarathons. “I never thought I would try to achieve something like this.”
Burgr’s running progression has been steady, from 5Ks to half-marathons to full marathons to the ultramarathons. Age has played a part in his drive, he said.
“That’s the big push for me, seeing what I’m capable of. People are more capable of doing things than they think. You don’t get better unless you do hard things. You’ve got to push yourself to see what you can achieve,” Burgr said.
Burgr and his wife, Joey Schmuhl, raise daughters Linnea, 13, and Isla, 11. The young ladies are active in their community and sports including swimming. Isla Burgr’s successes include becoming the regional champ in the 100-yard breaststroke last April. Linnea Burgr, meanwhile, is now a cross country runner following her taking up track and field.
“I wanted to show my kids that this is something they can achieve, when you have people working towards a goal,” Rob Burgr said. “When you have a goal and you get a good plan in place, you can achieve great things. I also kind of wanted them to think, ‘Dad’s been doing this. I want to try to do something, too.’”
Working hard includes exactly that, working hard. It means running out of necessity, to meet those goals, to stay disciplined. It means Burgr runs in weather conditions including 95 degree heat so that his lungs could experience here in the Twin Towns Area what would happen with different elevations and environments. It means occasionally pushing it too hard, like when Burgr’s vision became pulsating and he had to call friend Kaja Kaste for a safe ride home.
“I don’t think a lot of people realize that when you do things like this, yes, you have to be physically able to do it. But a lot of it is the mentality of it,” Burgr said.
Running 100 miles is one person’s experience. When you’re up there, Burgr said, “it’s just you.”
“You’re telling yourself what you’re going to do, what are your options. You work through the pain,” Burgr said. “After about 25-30 miles, you think, ‘What did I sign up for? Why did I decide many, many months ago that this was a smart idea to go for this? And to achieve this, why am I out here, in pain, with my legs hurting? Wouldn’t it be better to sit with my friends having a beer?’”
Some things just cannot be experienced while sitting and having a beer with friends. The most recent Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run, presented by La Sportiva, began on Aug. 19, 2023, in Leadville, Colorado. The Life Time run is one of the world’s oldest 100-mile races, eligible to only an elite few.
“They go for the views, because it’s up in the mountains,” Burgr said. “They go for the prestige, because it’s a very hard marathon because of the elevation. The town itself sits at a little over 10,000 feet in the mountains. This is the highest race you can do, elevation-wise, in the country. There’s a lot of difficulties because of this for someone like myself, a flatlander.”
Participation in the Leadville run requires both a winning lottery number and having previously taken part in an ultramarathon. By the time Burgr ran this year, he had the Black Hills 100 and Superior Sawtooth 100 races and a previous go at the Leadville run under his belt. The Black Hills and Sawtooth runs were achieved in the summer of 2021.
“The Sawtooth run is along the Superior Hiking Trail along the north shore, up north of Duluth,” Burgr said. “It’s a tricky race, with a lot of up and down. There’s a lot of wear and tear on your legs. That one had 42,000 feet of total elevation gain and loss, which is more than Leadville has.”
Burgr remembered feeling “brazen with my thought process” when he first decided to try the Leadville run in the summer of 2022. He knew that it involved running at mountain-level elevations, but also had two successful ultramarathon experiences behind him.
“I got up there four days ahead of time and I felt dizzy,” Burgr said. “I felt a little better when the race started, but then I immediately started to feel like I wasn’t myself.”
Thirty-eight miles into the Leadville Race was Hope Pass, which goes between two mountains and involves escalation of several thousand feet along a four-mile climb. As Burgr put it, he was not going to get a break.
“There are periodic aid stations where you stop to get more food or more water to keep you going,” he said. “At certain spots, you can have members of your crew to provide you with different shoes or different socks or sunscreen. My crew was energizing me, telling me to keep going. But it was hard. I was thinking, ‘I’ve got to go up this pass. If I can get up and over …’”
Burgr got halfway through the Hope Pass in 2022 when he felt like his lungs were starting to collapse. It was like he was breathing through a straw.
“I got to the top and knew there was no way I could continue,” Burgr said. “Something was definitely wrong. I ended up quitting after 50 miles.”
Burgr learned that he had high altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE), or fluid in his lungs. He was determined not to have it again.
“I mean, I lucked out that I got into the Leadville lottery two times in a row,” he said.
Preparations for the 2023 Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run involved Burgr living in Leadville for two weeks prior to the race. He drove to the community and went camping.
“I slept in the back of my Suburban for seven days,” Burgr said. “I tried to live out there the best that I could. I worked remotely at coffee shops. At the start, I stayed on a friend’s land, then with a friend, and then eventually at a hotel when my wife flew out to support me.”
Burgr also took pills to help his body be more acclimated to the new environment. He acknowledges that acclimation varies from person to person. It can be achieved in under a day or over the course of two months. Nevertheless, he felt like he was in a much better slot than he was in 2022. It was time to run.
The weather was warmer this year. Many times, Burgr thought that he was done with the whole experience. He ran out of water but received help from other runners. Despite the Leadville run taking place in a relatively monitored area, there were “What if?” thoughts, like the acknowledgment of serious injury or death.
“But then I thought about how I spent all this time working to train myself,” Burgr said. “I thought about going out in 10 below weather and how if I didn’t stick to my plan, it was only going to hurt me in the end. I wanted to be good for my body. I also thought about the time I was away from my kids and from my wife. I couldn’t do projects around the house. I was lucky enough to have my boss who was flexible about time, giving me the time to continue doing this.”
Burgr completed the 2023 Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run in 29 hours, 27 minutes and 19 seconds. “Not that I remember that off the top of my head,” he said. Anyone who finishes the run in less than 30 hours receives a unique belt buckle.
Medals received are prestigious, but belt buckles are a true status symbol in the ultramarathon world. This dates back to the trail races branching off from horse races, which had long established belt buckles as top honors.
“These are what I wanted to get,” Burgr said, showing off his buckles for the Black Hills, Superior and Leadville runs. “You go through all that pain and suffering for the buckles.”
Burgr hasn’t personally worn his prized belt buckles, saying that the only time he has seen someone do that is at one of his racing events. Asked about if there will be more in his future, he paused for a moment.
“This is very typical of runners,” Burgr said. “During the race or immediately after the race, they say, ‘I’m never going to do that again.’ I told that to my wife and she just kind of nodded and smiled and said, ‘Sure.’”
Because Burgr successfully ran in the Leadville race, he is eligible to enter the lottery for the Western States Endurance Race. It is traditionally held every June along the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
“There’s a low likelihood that I’m going to get into it, but I’m hoping that luck might be in my favor this time,” Burgr said. “It would be another 100-mile race in June. If I can’t get into that, I can find another race, maybe a 50-mile. I don’t have anything specific in mind yet. My wife and I have been talking about it to see what I have time for.”
Rob Burgr may not always run because he wants to. But when he runs because of discipline, he does not get results. He gets achievements.