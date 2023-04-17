Runoff rising as thaw continues

A National Weather Service outlook issued Monday stated precipitation chances for a region including Wahpeton-Breckenridge will increase during the mid-to-late week of April 17. What is uncertain is how river levels will respond to the changes.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The amount of runoff in Southern Red River Valley locations that have snow as of midday Monday, April 17 is forecast to rapidly increase over a 24-36 hour period.

'Impacts to river levels and overland flooding due to upcoming precipitation are possible but exact responses remain uncertain at this time,' the National Weather Service stated Monday, April 17.


