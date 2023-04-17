Runoff rising as thaw continues

A National Weather Service outlook issued Monday stated precipitation chances for a region including Wahpeton-Breckenridge will increase during the mid-to-late week of April 17. What is uncertain is how river levels will respond to the changes.
The amount of runoff in Southern Red River Valley locations that have snow as of midday Monday, April 17 is forecast to rapidly increase over a 24-36 hour period.
“Southern portions of the mainstem Red will approach the crest late this week into early next week,” NWS stated. “Overland flooding will persist across portions of the basin with impacts expected to increase over the next few days.”
Expected crests for the central and northern mainstem of the Red River will take place past the seven-day forecast window issued Monday. NWS also gave updates on Minnesota and North Dakota tributaries.
• southern Minnesota tributaries — minor to moderate flooding has occurred with river levels falling
• northern Minnesota tributaries — most locations are approaching or have reached their crest; ice jams may contributed to additional rises
• southern North Dakota tributaries — runoff across southeastern North Dakota is forecast to rise dramatically through much of Tuesday, April 18, especially along the Maple and lower Sheyenne rivers
• northern North Dakota tributaries — ice jams continue to be the primary source of impacts along the Pembina and Forest rivers; because of this, there may be additional rises above current forecast levels
“Snow melt will continue but has been slowed by current cooler temperatures,” NWS stated. “Multiple rounds of precipitation appear increasingly probably.”
Exactly what type of precipitation will happen is uncertain, although as of Monday, trends were leaning towards rain rather than snow.
“Impacts to river levels and overland flooding due to upcoming precipitation are possible but exact responses remain uncertain at this time,” NWS stated.
As of late Monday afternoon, Wahpeton was forecast to experience a mostly cloudy Tuesday, followed by a.m. showers and wind Wednesday, April 19, clouds Thursday, April 20 and a.m. snow showers followed by wind Friday, April 21. The city is part of a region that remains under a flood warning until 4 a.m. Friday.
“Rapid snow melt is occurring and will continue to cause flooding,” NWS stated Monday. “Ongoing snow melt will lead to widespread flooding impacts throughout the next week. This may include road closures, washouts and other snow melt-related flooding impacts. Precipitation may exacerbate these impacts.”
Meteorologists, emergency managers and law enforcement are among the professionals who agree that turning around is better than drowning.
“Don’t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” NWS stated.