Rural beauty

Paintings of peaceful country scenes, wildlife and farm animals cover the walls of Wahpeton’s Red Door Art Gallery.
The gallery is featuring its fifth annual Rural Art Exhibit, running from July 30-Sept. 28. The gallery currently features art from 22 different local artists, according to gallery director Noah Dobmeier.
“The artwork is with a rural theme, anything depicting a rural landscape, any depiction of pursuit of a rural lifestyle, which is really resonant with the area of the world we live in,” he said.
The Rural Art Exhibit is one of the most popular exhibits among artists and viewers.
“We do a viewer’s choice award,” Dobmeier said. “Viewers get to vote on their favorite piece of artwork and the winner receives a cash prize, so there is a lot of excitement around this show.”
Viewer’s choice is not the only award given at the exhibit. Breckenridge, Minnesota artist Laura Youngbird, who works as the Native American Arts program director at the Plains Art Museum in Fargo, North Dakota, will be this year’s juror for the exhibit. The juror awarded prizes include a first and second place in the categories of fine art and photography, merit awards and “Best in Show.” Cash prizes will be given for every prize except the merit awards.
According to Dobmeier, this year’s exhibit is a mix of new artists and regular participants. Returning artists include Doug Stuckle, Karen Bakke, Penny Meyers, Barbara Benda Nagle and Laura Von Bank among others. New artists to the competition include Nancy Little and Vickie Watnemoe.
An artists’ reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Red Door Art Gallery. The event is free and open to the public. Prizes will be awarded at the event and the artists will be invited and welcomed to speak.
Two more events coming up this fall for the Red Door Art Gallery are the Paint Party and Jessie Veeder Concert. The Paint Party class is for ages six and up from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the gallery classroom. Visit the gallery website for more information. The Jessie Veeder concert will be held Thursday, Sept. 26 at the Wahpeton Event Center. Tickets can be purchased at the gallery or online at reddoorgallerywahp eton.com.
The Red Door Art Gallery is located at 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
