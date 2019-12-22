Rural Campbell barn fire results in total loss

Fergus Falls and Wendell, Minnesota, fire departments responded to a barn fire that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 12 in rural Campbell, Minnesota. Campbell Fire Department provided mutual aid. The barn was located at the residence of Jerol and Shalette Glasby.
The cause of the fire is expected to electrical issues that occurred near the hay bale area, authorities said. The barn was a total loss. Contents of the barn included multiple motorcycles, a four-wheeler, lawnmower, snow equipment and many tools. The loss is estimated at $40,000.
A visiting friend, Scott Emmons, burned his hands while rescuing one of the two dogs in the barn. Emmons was transported to Lake Region Hospital for treatment. The second dog and a cat perished from the fire. No other injuries were reported
Tara Buhr, sister of Shalette, is expected to hold a benefit in the near future.
Fergus Falls Daily Journal contributed to this report.
